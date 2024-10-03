Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27718 to the Canary Channel. This build comes with many individual changes and improvements, including updates to the lock screen, Start menu, taskbar, and notification system.

The task bar is getting a lot of changes, most notably support for first-letter navigation. By pressing WIN + T to focus on the taskbar, you can then press a letter to quickly jump to the corresponding app. If multiple apps start with the same letter, pressing the letter repeatedly will cycle through them. This feature uses app names for navigation, but if you're using the uncombined taskbar mode, it will use window names instead. Additionally, the Home and End keys can now be used to jump to the first and last items on the taskbar, respectively. Also, users also now have the ability to drag apps from the pinned section of the Start menu and pin them directly to the taskbar. The account manager on the Start menu has also been updated to make the sign-out option more visible.

The update includes a few other changes. You can now turn off suggestions to disable notifications from specific apps. Also, a notification will now appear for laptops on battery power when the battery level reaches 20% while Energy Saver is set to "Always On," prompting users to plug in their devices. The dialog that appears when an update requires attention has also been redesigned. The Microsoft Store has been updated with a new categories experience on the apps page, and a Clock app update comes with a countdown and a timer widget.

This is just one of many Windows updates that have come out recently, and Windows Insiders can download the ISOs for those builds. Keep in mind that Microsoft is not planning to release SDKs for 27xxx series builds for now.

Source: Microsoft