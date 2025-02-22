Windows 11 Home and Pro are designed to meet different user needs. While Windows 11 Home is better suited for everyday users, Windows 11 Pro offers advanced features geared toward professionals. But what exactly sets them apart, and which version is right for you?

First, This Is What Both Versions Share

Before discussing the differences, you must understand the features both versions share. Windows 11 Home and Pro includes basic security and usability features, such as device tracking, basic encryption, parental controls, internet protection, Windows Hello, secure boot, and firewall and network protection.

These features are essential for both casual and advanced users. However, Windows 11 Pro offers advanced features such as BitLocker Drive Encryption, Remote Desktop Access, Hyper-V Virtualization, Windows Sandbox, Group Policy Management, and more, making it a much better choice.

Hardware Limitations (CPU & RAM)

Windows 11 Home supports one CPU socket and up to 128GB of RAM, whereas Windows 11 Pro allows two CPU sockets and up to 2TB of RAM. While the Pro edition is built for more powerful hardware, you probably won’t need it unless you specifically require multiple processors or more than 128GB of memory.

For those using a workstation with multiple CPUs or needing extensive RAM for tasks like virtualization, heavy multitasking, or resource-intensive applications, Windows 11 Home’s limitations on processor count and memory capacity could be restrictive. In such cases, upgrading to Windows 11 Pro would be the better choice.

To learn more see our guides to how much RAM you need and choosing the right CPU.

BitLocker Encryption Support

Windows 11 Pro offers BitLocker drive encryption, a feature that Windows 10 Home lacks. BitLocker allows you to encrypt your entire hard drive. Once encrypted, you need to enter a password or backup recovery key to access the data. This adds a layer of protection, ensuring unauthorized individuals cannot access your files.

BitLocker is beneficial if your device is lost or stolen. It prevents access even if someone tries to use decryption tools or transfer the drive to another device. While Windows 10 Home doesn’t include native BitLocker support, you can still encrypt your device if it has TPM 2.0, though customization options are limited.

Alternatively, you can use third-party encryption tools like VeraCrypt, DiskCryptor, and AxCrypt, which are good alternatives to BitLocker.

Remote Desktop Access

Windows 11 Pro has a remote desktop access feature that allows you to control your or someone else’s computer remotely over a network or the Internet. This enables you to use your computer from anywhere, as long as you have an internet connection. For business users or IT professionals, it also allows others to access your device remotely.

Windows 11 Home, on the other hand, can only act as a client, letting you connect to another device running Windows 11 Pro or a higher version. However, devices will not be able to connect to your computer. While this is a considerable limitation for Windows 11 Home users, you can use plenty of third-party alternatives, like TeamViewer or AnyDesk, that offer similar functionality.

Windows Sandbox

Windows Sandbox is a lightweight virtual environment that operates entirely in isolation from your primary system. It allows you to safely test untrusted applications, open suspicious files, and experiment with system settings. Since it doesn't make permanent changes to your system and resets after each session, it helps protect your device from potential harm if things go wrong.

Windows Sandbox is a valuable security feature for those who regularly test new applications without wanting to risk their main system. However, it is only available in Windows 11 Pro and is not included in Windows 11 Home. In this case, you'll need to test apps directly on your system or consider using third-party virtual machines.

Hyper-V Virtualization

Hyper-V is Microsoft's built-in virtualization platform. It allows developers, IT professionals, and power users to run multiple operating systems on a single machine. This is useful for running legacy software that isn't compatible with Windows 11, isolating applications and processes for performance testing, and protecting the main system from potential infections.

However, Hyper-V is exclusive to Windows 11 Pro, so Home users cannot use this feature to run virtual machines (VMs). Although third-party alternatives like VirtualBox or VMware Workstation can serve the same purpose, Hyper-V offers better integration and performance. Also, it's integrated directly into the operating system, so there are no additional costs.

However, if you're like the average PC user, you won’t require this feature. That's likely why it’s exclusive to the Pro version. If you ever need to run a virtual machine, you can simply use a third-party tool instead.

Group Policy Management

Another key difference between Windows 11 Home and Pro is that the Home version does not include Group Policy Management. This powerful tool allows IT administrators and power users to control system settings precisely. It enables you to enforce security policies, restrict access to specific settings, and manage software and system updates.

While Windows Home users cannot access the Group Policy Editor, they can still make similar changes using the Registry Editor. However, the Registry Editor is more complex to modify, and incorrect tweaks can render your system inoperable. Therefore, centralized control through Group Policy Editor is much safer for those without expertise.

Pro Is More Expensive

The price is one of the most noticeable differences between Windows 11 Home and Pro. At $139.00, Windows 11 Home is more budget-friendly, making it an excellent choice for casual users. In contrast, Windows 11 Pro costs $199.99 because of the additional advanced features tailored for professional use.

The good news is that both versions are a one-time purchase, making them a worthwhile investment. However, if your computer comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home, you'll need to pay extra to upgrade to the Pro version. In that case, it’s best to stick with the Home version unless you require the advanced features Pro offers.

You can also find inexpensive licenses or activation keys from third-party stores, but be cautious of the risks of these purchases.

These are the key differences between Windows 11 Home and Pro versions. If you plan to use your device for basic tasks, such as at home, Windows 11 Home will meet your needs. However, if you plan to use your device in a professional setting, it’s worth investing an extra $60 on Windows 11 Pro to access the advanced features.

If you intend to use third-party services for any features that Windows Home lacks, you must account for the additional costs. This makes Windows 11 Pro a more sensible choice.