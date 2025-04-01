Summary You should use the Win+PrtScrn shortcut to capture the entire screen and the Alt+PrtScrn key combination to take screenshots of the active window and copy it to the clipboard.

The Snipping Tool lets you take a screenshot of a particular area on your Windows PC.

The Game Bar's screenshot feature can come in handy in capturing screenshots while playing games on your computer.

Similar to smartphones, Windows also comes with built-in screenshot-taking capability that lets you capture what's on your computer screen. Interestingly, there are multiple shortcuts that you can use to capture a screenshot on Windows. However, these four are the ones I use the most.

Take a Screenshot of the Entire Window

As a writer for How-To Geek, I often come across the need to take screenshots of my computer screen to better illustrate how to perform certain tasks on Windows. I always prefer capturing the entire screen so that it’s clearer for you to see exactly what I’m referring to in my guide. To capture my entire screen, I use the Win+PrtScrn shortcut.

When you use this screenshot shortcut, your screen will dim for a millisecond, indicating that the screenshot has been taken. The screenshot is then saved in PNG format in this location: "C:\Users\Username\Pictures\Screenshots".

It's also possible to change the location where the screenshots are saved by default. To do this, navigate to the "C:\Users\Username\Pictures" directory, right-click the "Screenshots" folder, and choose "Properties."

In the Properties window, switch to the "Location" tab, and click the “Move” button. Navigate to the location where you want to move the Screenshots folder and click “Select Folder.”