If you're a PC gamer, you're probably used to gaming on Windows 10. Later this year, though, you'll have to switch to Windows 11. Fortunately, Windows 11 includes some cool gaming features that you have to look forward to when upgrading.

1 Auto HDR

Modern games like Cyberpunk 2077 are compatible with high dynamic range (HDR) technology, which enhances the visual experience on screen. HDR allows games to display more vibrant colors and better details, such as deeper shadows in areas with limited lighting or improved reflections in well-lit environments.

However, there's a long list of older games, like CS2, that do not support HDR. Fortunately, Windows 11's Auto HDR feature can simulate an HDR-like experience in those games. The only requirement is an HDR-compatible monitor, which tends to be slightly more expensive than a standard monitor.

To enable Auto HDR on Windows 11, open the Settings menu, navigate to System > Display > HDR, and toggle "Auto HDR" on.

2 Reduce Game Load Time With DirectStorage

Nobody likes long game loading times. To reduce loading times on Windows, Microsoft introduced DirectStorage technology, which was initially exclusive to Xbox Series S/X consoles but was later made available for Windows 11 in 2022.

To take advantage of this technology, you need to ensure that your computer meets the necessary hardware requirements. Your system must have an NVMe SSD and a GPU that supports DirectX 12 and Shader Model 6.0. You can check if your device is compatible by opening the Game Bar with Win+G, clicking the gear icon, and selecting "Gaming Features" from the left sidebar.

DirectStorage reduces the load on your CPU when loading games. It ensures that your GPU communicates directly with the SSD, which ultimately helps the games load faster. Since the technology is still relatively new, only a few modern games, like Forza Motorsport and Forspoken, currently support it.

3 Optimization for Windowed Games

The Optimization for Windowed Games feature is exclusive to Windows 11 and helps reduce lag and fix latency issues in games. You should enable this feature when you're playing a game in Windowed or Borderless Windowed mode.

To enable the Optimization for Windowed Games feature, open the Settings menu and navigate to System > Display > Graphics. Then, toggle "Optimization for Windowed Games" on. Additionally, you should enable the "Variable Refresh Rate" toggle. Enabling VRR helps reduce screen tearing issues in games. Also, it synchronizes your display's refresh rate with the game's frame rate, which helps fix the stuttering problem.

These are some of the key gaming features you should explore when switching from Windows 10 to Windows 11. While these features are designed to enhance your gaming experience, your computer's hardware ultimately plays the biggest role in determining performance. That's why, to get the best gaming experience on Windows 11, you should ensure your system meets or exceeds the recommended specifications for the game you want to play.