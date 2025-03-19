The latest Windows 11 Release Preview (26100.3613) introduces a new on-screen keyboard layout for gamepads. This layout makes it far easier to type in Windows 11 with an Xbox controller and greatly increases handheld gaming PC usability.

Gamepad keyboard input is an insanely overdue feature. It's something that PC gamers and media enthusiasts have requested for over a decade, and although there are several third-party solutions for gamepad keyboard input, a native solution is obviously ideal. The rise in handheld gaming PCs like the ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck have further amplified the need for gamepad keyboard input, particularly among gamers who don't use a keyboard and mouse in docked mode.

"We have enabled the Gamepad keyboard layout for the touch keyboard in Windows 11. This change introduces the ability to use your Xbox controller to navigate and type. This includes button accelerators (example: X button for backspace, Y button for spacebar) additionally the keyboard keys have been vertically aligned for better controller navigation patterns." - Microsoft

Microsoft is expected to launch an Xbox gaming handheld in the coming months (though it will probably be manufactured by a partner company, such as ASUS). This handheld almost certainly runs Windows 11, so Microsoft is trying to tidy up its operating system before it announces any hardware.

Xbox gamers will have no trouble adapting to Windows 11's new Gamepad keyboard layout. It reuses all of the keyboard shortcuts from Xbox, including "X" for backspace and "L3" for shift. Double-clicking "L3" triggers caps lock, too, and you can trigger voice input by pressing the "View" button (which is colloquially called the "Select," or "Back," or "Share" button, depending on who you ask—it's the one with two overlapping squares).

However, Microsoft hasn't confirmed whether Gamepad keyboard shortcuts can be customized. Those who are more familiar with SteamOS' keyboard controls may need to do a bit of mental re-adjustment when they switch between the two operating systems. I doubt that this will be a problem for the average handheld PC gamer, though.

To activate the Gamepad keyboard layout, install the latest Windows 11 Release Preview (26100.3613), tap a text input field to bring up the on-screen keyboard, and tap the keyboard's cog icon. Then, under the "keyboard layout" dropdown menu, select "Gamepad." The on-screen keyboard will snap to the new Gamepad layout, which is blocker than the standard touch layout. (If your PC doesn't have a touchscreen, go into Settings, click the "Personalization" tab, click "Text Input," and press the "Open keyboard" button to bring up the on-screen keyboard.)

Note that this is just one of many gamer-friendly improvements that Microsoft will bring to Windows 11. The company recently sat with sat with AMD and Lenovo to discuss how it can make Windows more handheld-friendly, and it introduced a compact Game Bar for handheld PCs in 2024. But Microsoft still needs to implement some very basic features, such as the ability to wake Windows 11 from a gamepad, which would be greatly appreciated by all gamers.

This Gamepad keyboard layout is currently limited to Windows Insider channels. A broad rollout to all Windows 11 users will occur at an unknown date, presumably in a week or two. Unfortunately, Gamepad keyboard input will not be offered on Windows 10, which is scheduled for End of Service in October—I suggest that you use a third-party tool like Controller Companion if you're stuck on Windows 10.

Source: Microsoft via The Verge