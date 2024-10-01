Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 version 24H2, also known as the 2024 Update for Windows 11, to everyone starting today. It is supposed to be the start of 36 months of support for Enterprise and Education editions and 24 months for Home and Pro editions.

The Windows 11 version 24H2 update is available for download through various sources, including Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Windows Update for Business, the Microsoft 365 admin center, and the Software Download Service. The Windows 11 2024 Update will first go to devices running Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 that have chosen to get the latest updates as soon as they're available. To get new updates first, go to Settings, then Windows Update, and turn on "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available."

This update includes a scrollable Quick Settings list in the system tray, text labels for common File Explorer actions, support for 7-zip and TAR archives, an Energy saver feature, extended adaptive brightness control, and more users can use Voice Clarity for better audio. There are also new deployment and management tools, including an updated security baseline, administrative templates, a Group Policy settings reference spreadsheet, and Remote Server Administration Tools for Windows 11. Microsoft has also released Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024 and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 to the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), which extends their support lifecycles. It also includes support for Wi-Fi 7.

Version 24H2 has introduced many updates to the Server Message Block protocol, including firewall rule changes, NTLM blocking support, dialect management, alternative network port connections, SMB over QUIC, and SMB signing and encryption modifications. The security improvements include Windows Local Administrator Password Solution improvements, Personal Data Encryption for sensitive folders, App Control for Business to prevent malicious code execution, Windows protected print mode, and Local Security Authority protection.

Version 24H2 has introduced many updates to the Server Message Block protocol, including firewall rule changes, NTLM blocking support, dialect management, alternative network port connections, SMB over QUIC, and SMB signing and encryption modifications. The security improvements include Windows Local Administrator Password Solution improvements, Personal Data Encryption for sensitive folders, App Control for Business to prevent malicious code execution, Windows protected print mode, and Local Security Authority protection.

Windows 10 will reach its end-of-support date on October 14, 2025. So, there is a little over a year left before an upgrade is highly needed for any users still on Windows 10. However, Windows has been working on this update for some time, telling users that it will encrypt folders on the PC to make it safer.

Source: Microsoft, Windows IT Pro blog