Summary Microsoft has acknowledged ongoing Windows 11 24H2 remote desktop issues, and it's now rolling out a fix.

Remote desktop problems include disconnects and freezes, even if a connection is successfully established at first.

A fix is now being distributed via KIR, and it may take 24-48 hours to apply to all affected users.

If you've tried to use remote desktop on your Windows 11 computer after installing the 24H2 major update, you might have found the experience to be less than ideal. Now, Microsoft has acknowledged this, and a fix is on the way.

Microsoft has confirmed that there have been ongoing issues with the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) on Windows 11 version 24H2 and is currently in the process of rolling out an emergency server-side update to address the problem. The fix will be delivered via the Known Issue Rollback (KIR) system, which may take 24 to 48 hours to automatically reach affected systems.

The issue itself causes users to experience unexpected disconnections or freezes during Remote Desktop sessions. You might, for one, be able to successfully establish an RDP connection, only for the session to hang or freeze shortly after, often displaying spinning dots on the login screen that stop responding. This freeze can occur even if the underlying remote session remains active, which can sometimes be verified by connecting to the server via other means, like SSH. Some reports also indicated connection glitches occurring around 65 seconds after establishing a session.

But the gist of it, for most users, is that the connection glitches out after a set period of time even if it's successfully established at the beginning. The constant between all users is that the vast majority of them run Windows 11 24H2.

In case you were wondering, yes, this has been going on for months. The rollout of this fix follows months of user reports and difficulties surrounding RDP stability on the latest Windows 11 version. Problems with Remote Desktop on version 24H2 have been noted since the latest major upgrade to Windows 11 was initially released, but it became significantly more widespread following the optional updates issued in January 2025. In late February 2025, Microsoft updated its official documentation to acknowledge that it was investigating reports of RDP failures. Then, it suggested that the KB5052093 update (the optional patch for February) had resolved these issues.

However, problems persisted and were observed even after the March 2025 cumulative updates were installed. Microsoft has now acknowledged that the March 2025 security update (KB5053598) not only failed to fix the RDP problems but actually led to a "significant increase in reports" of the issue, worsening the situation for many users. It's been a heck of a rollercoaster so far for users who depend on this feature, but it's apparently coming to an end at long last.

The fix is currently being distributed from Microsoft's servers and should automatically apply to affected consumer devices and non-managed business devices within one to two days. Microsoft advises that restarting the affected Windows device may help apply the KIR fix more quickly once it becomes available to the machine. Enterprise-managed devices may require administrators to install and configure specific KIR Group Policies to resolve the issue within their environments. So if you've been suffering from issues with your remote desktop experience, perhaps wait until this issue is rolled out and retry what you were doing.

Source: Windows Latest