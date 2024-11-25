Microsoft is warning people not to update their PCs to the latest version of Windows 11 if they play certain Ubisoft titles on it. Bugs in the new Windows 11 24H2 update are crashing many Ubisoft games, and Microsoft is still working on the problem.

Assassin’s Creed Origins, Valhalla, Odyssey, and Unity, Far Cry 5, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars Outlaws are among the affected titles. Some don’t launch, others crash after a few minutes of gameplay. Some people have reported that the games freeze, drop frames, or cut to an unresponsive black screen at times.

Currently, the Ubisoft bug is in the list of known issues with version 24H2, along with a notification from Microsoft. The notification confirms the random stability and performance issues people have been facing. "These games might become unresponsive while starting, loading or during active gameplay," the notification adds. Microsoft’s official list of affected games doesn’t include Far Cry 5 or Assassin’s Creed Unity, but complaints about both have both cropped up online.

Neither Microsoft nor Ubisoft have any fixes for us yet, except for a temporary patch to keep Star Wars Outlaws from breaking. It comes with a caveat though. "Ubisoft released a temporary mitigation for Star Wars Outlaws to prevent the game from failing and stop responding. You might still experience some performance issues," warned Microsoft.

For now, Microsoft is just pushing the big red button on the 24H2 update for PCs running these games. "To safeguard your Windows update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices with these games installed. These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel," Microsoft explained. Microsoft is also warning against a manual upgrade to Windows 11 24H2 via USB.

The only workaround for this problem right now is to roll back your Windows 11 installation to a previous version. Alternatively, you can stop the games from running using the Task Manager and wait for Microsoft to patch it.

Source: Microsoft