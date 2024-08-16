Accidents happen; not everything you'll push out the door will be perfect, but you are responsible for how you handle things afterward. Microsoft has finally pulled a problematic update it rolled out a whopping seven years ago, but better late than never?

Microsoft has finally withdrawn three mandatory security updates for Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server 2022 that have been causing significant issues for folks since January. The updates were initially released to address a critical BitLocker bypass flaw, but they also caused a frustrating "0x80070643" error message, indicating insufficient space on the recovery partition, even for users with plenty of storage.

Microsoft's initial response was to offer a lengthy workaround requiring manual resizing of the recovery partition, but that's a difficult fix for most people to do on their own. The company remained silent for months, despite widespread complaints and persistent installation failures. In May, Microsoft even confirmed it wouldn't provide an automatic fix, leaving users to deal with the mess on their own.

After seven months of confusion and frustration, Microsoft has finally pulled the problematic updates. The company has also released new updates to replace the pulled ones and address the WinRE vulnerability. It's crucial for users to download these newer versions, as unpatched PCs remain susceptible to the BitLocker exploit.

Still, a lot of people are left wondering why, exactly, Microsoft handled things the way it did. Sure, the update fixes a critical flaw, and users need to address that flaw. The solution was to apparently just pull that update, fix whatever's wrong with it, and release a new one in its place that also addresses the flaw. We're not sure why that couldn't have been done before, but now that it's done, you may now update your computer without fear of weird error messages.

Source: WindowsLatest