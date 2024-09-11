Key Takeaways iPhone 16 and 16 Pro require new cases due to added buttons and different camera configurations.

New buttons on iPhone 16 models won't fit old cases—they need specialized cases with appropriate notches.

Look for cases with technology to support Camera Control button, or opt for Apple cases with MagSafe capabilities.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro add a few new buttons to the design, so you’ll need a case that can accommodate them. However, there are specific criteria this time around that complicates the case-choosing process more than usual.

An iPhone 16 Won’t Fit in an iPhone 15 Case

Apple

iPhone 15 cases won’t fit the iPhone 16 because the camera configuration has changed from a square design to a vertical one. Thus, there’s a physical incompatibility with cases for the older model unless they offer superfluous camera space.

While the dimensions of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are virtually identical to their iPhone 15 counterparts, the new buttons along their aluminum band also won’t fit in most cases, and definitely won’t be usable.

The first of these is the action button on the upper left side of the phone, which can be programmed to fulfill a number of functions from muting sound to recording voice memos and opening apps. This carry-over from the iPhone 15 Pro line replaces the mute switch. New cases will provide a notch so you can access this versatile button.

The Camera Control button is a trickier prospect as its touch-based features depend on a sapphire crystal and conductive layer within the case in order to register your inputs. Apple’s cases are confirmed to have this, though it’s unclear what solutions third parties will have (one solution may be to leave that button exposed).

Make sure to look at how cases accommodate this button so you can properly utilize one of the most exciting features in Apple’s iPhone 16 line.

An iPhone 16 Pro Won’t Fit in an iPhone 16 Pro Case

Christian Zibreg / How-To Geek / Apple

There’s an even simpler reason why the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max won’t fit in cases made for last year’s models: both phones have increased in size to house their 0.2-inch larger screens. There is no chance that your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max case will carry over if you opt into Apple’s new generation of smartphones.

The iPhone 16 Pro also receives the Camera Control button. The same principle applies here as with the standard iPhone 16: given the unique touch-sensitive attributes of this button, special technology will be needed in the case to use it properly.

Make sure to keep an eye on how the case you’re buying implements this, be it with Apple’s combination of a sapphire crystal and conductive layer, leaving the button exposed, or another solution.

What to Look for in a Case

Apple

I’ve consistently noted that it’s important to be looking for what manufacturers do to accommodate the Camera Control button in new iPhone cases. Apple’s line of cases is a safe bet for now, especially as they perfectly match the colors of the iPhone 16 lineup and come installed with MagSafe capabilities.

This means that if you’re looking for a case with a wallet, you can purchase Apple’s MagSafe wallet add-on and snap it to the back of your phone case. Additionally, MagSafe cases allow you to dock your phone onto wireless chargers with the case still attached.

If Apple isn’t your go-to case manufacturer, or you’re looking for something cheaper, I recommend waiting until third-party cases can be reviewed to see how they interface with the Camera Control button. It’s a more particular situation than usual, so pre-purchasing a case that’s yet to be tested could result in disappointment if it stifles Camera Control’s usability.