From quirky gadgets to oversized guns, some video games are packed with weird and inventive weapons that let you wreak havoc on unsuspecting NPCs.

These range from exaggerated versions of real-world weapons to completely fantastical concepts that defy the laws of the universe. Here's a list of some of the wildest and craziest ones that you should definitely try out.

20 Topsy Turvy Bomb from Armed and Dangerous

Let's start off this list strong with the Topsy Turvy Bomb from the 2003 third-person shooter Armed and Dangerous. It's a gadget that allows the player to dig into the ground. Nothing special so far, right? Well, what happens next is that the whole game world turns upside down, causing gravity to pull enemies off the map.

Your character stays attached to the ground as he holds onto the Topsy Turvy Bomb. What's even funnier is that once the effect ends and the planet returns to normal, all enemies start falling back down, screaming in agony.

19 Needler from Halo

Needlers are a class of automatic guns from Halo games. They fire purple homing shards which embed into enemies and explode. The Needler is highly effective against living organisms but doesn't do a whole lot of damage against enemies with energy shielding.

18 Pegasus from Dead Rising 2: Off the Record

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record has a long list of amazing combo weapons, with one of the most iconic being the Pegasus. This weapon is crafted by combining a Stick Pony with Rocket Fireworks, and it delivers the exact kind of chaos you'd expect. After thrusting the Pegasus into a zombie, there's a short delay before it activates, launching the unfortunate creature into the air, where it explodes spectacularly.

17 Shell from Enter the Gungeon

Shotguns that shoot shells are nothing out of the ordinary—after all, that's how they work in real life, and most games stick to that. However, Enter the Gungeon takes shotguns to a whole new level with Shell. It fires a spread of shotguns, which then fire projectiles of their own. This hilarious twist on expectations showcases the creativity and charm of this indie gem.

16 Demon Arms from The Darkness

Few games feature weapons as menacing as the Demon Arms (aka Serpent Heads), which you can find in The Darkness series. These dark, malevolent appendages are manifestations of the Darkness power that inhabits the protagonist, Jackie. The Serpent Heads serve to devour hearts, restoring health and dark energy, which Jackie can use for other Darkness-fueled attacks, such as summoning imps or slashing enemies with tentacles.