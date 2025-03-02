Gamers love novelty, but so many bizarre yet iconic accessories have been relegated to the history books (and eBay). Fortunately, there are still plenty of weird and wonderful peripherals and accessories on which to waste your money. Here are just a few.

8 The Gaming Pillow

Valari

Do you reach for a pillow when settling in for a long gaming session? It can help to rest your hands on something when entering slouch mode since it takes the strain off your wrists and helps you become one with the sofa and immersed in the game. You might be surprised to hear that you can’t do better than just any old pillow or cushion, though.

The Valari Gaming Pillow is a £69-99 (roughly $85-125) support designed to make playing games as comfortable as possible. This hand-stitched pillow is filled with a supportive layer of Dacron and features a body-hugging design that’s designed to support your elbows and reduce game-related injuries like tired wrists or numb fingers.

Despite the high price point, I’ve heard more than a few testimonials from people who initially scoffed at the idea but who changed their tune after trying one. It might also make a great gift for that gamer in your life.

7 The Mechanism Handheld Gaming Pillow

Mechanism

Sticking on the subject of pillows for a moment, the Mechanism Handheld Gaming Pillow aims to solve a similar problem but with a slightly different approach. This is a pillow designed specifically for use with handheld systems like the Steam Deck, both flavors of ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch, and the PlayStation Portal.

At first glance, it looks a bit weird. Your handheld is supported by an adjustable arm, and the pillow is designed to rest on your stomach or chest while you play. In essence, the weight of the handheld is removed entirely thanks to the support. It’s a weird one, but as a Steam Deck owner I will admit that I can absolutely see the point of this (though I’m not sold enough to give it a try).

Mechanism is attempting to solve the problem of discomfort that arises when you’re playing games in bed or while lying down. Personally, my fingers start to tingle and then go numb and I find myself constantly adjusting my grip. My only solution is to make sure my arms are at 180º while playing, so maybe the Mechanism would help.

6 Head Tracking Solutions like TrackIR and TrackHat

Tired of moving your viewport with a mouse while playing PC games? You need an infrared head tracker. As the name implies, these allow you to look around by performing the very natural motion of moving your head. They work great in simulation games where you spend a lot of time in a cockpit. We’re talking Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Euro Truck Simulator 2 (and its US counterpart), Elite: Dangerous, and many more.

TrackIR is probably the best-known solution on the market, utilizing a tracking sensor that sits on your monitor and a clip that you can attach to your headphones. Alternatively, there’s TrackHat which works in much the same way, with a new version that also works using facial recognition. Both solutions share the same list of compatible games.

This is a cost-effective yet immersive stopgap between “flat” gaming and VR. It’s also ideal if you have a pricey gaming monitor or multiple monitor setup, or if you’ve spent money on a wheel and pedals or instrument arrays that you want to be able to see and use (which are typically incompatible with VR).

5 All-Button Fight Controllers

Hit Box

Maybe you’ve considered buying a fight stick to take your beat ‘em up skills to the next level (even though that’s not really necessary anymore), but have you considered buying an all-button fight stick? As the name implies, these are like the fight sticks you associate with arcade cabinets except they do away with the stick entirely.

In its place instead are buttons. This allows you to execute precise moves by manually plugging in the required directions, step by step. They’re one of the beat ‘em up world’s most interesting developments in recent years, and they’re perfect for anyone who wants to ditch the gamepad to get out of a gaming rut.

There’s a learning curve involved, but in time you’ll never miss a shoryuken because your thumb slipped. Check out budget models like the Fightbox F-Pro ($150), spend a bit more on a Razer Kitsune ($300) or splurge on a Hit Box Ultra ($490).

4 Stick-on Touchscreen Gaming Controls

Vakili

Do you take mobile gaming seriously? If so then you might want to pick up one of the best mobile gaming controllers like the Razer Kishi Ultra. Alternatively, you can invest in a stick-on touchscreen joystick for the bargain price of $10. Gaming peripheral manufacturer SteelSeries used to make a set of these, but they’re no longer available (you’ll have to deal with “mash the keyboard” Amazon brands instead).

Razer Kishi Ultra 9 / 10 $100 $150 Save $50 The Razer Kishi Ultra takes the very best of console controller technology and brings it to mobile gaming. With its full-sized controller ergonomics, mecha-tactile buttons, hall effect analog triggers, remappable buttons, and Razer Sensa HD Haptics, the Kishi Ultra is like having a console controller for your smartphone or iPad mini.

$100 at Amazon See at Razer See at Best Buy

Reviews are decidedly mixed, but the concept is sound. The joystick makes contact with the screen in place of your thumb, while providing a semi-tactile experience in otherwise unsatisfying touchscreen games. Some reviewers point out that it feels just like a real joystick, while others complain that the sticks don’t last long.

One reviewer cited that each stick lasted about three months, with two in the pack. It’s up to you if you think $10 for six months is worth it, but they’re a lot lighter and cheaper than investing in a full mobile controller.

3 A Tempered Glass Mousepad

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the words “glass” and “mousepad” don’t belong in the same sentence, but this is one of the PC gaming world’s most recent infatuations. Everyone from ASUS to Razer is getting in on the action, with even pricier high-end brands like SkyPAD setting a new ceiling for how much you thought you could spend on a desk accessory.

Razer Atlas Tempered Glass Mouse Mat Get unparalleled accuracy with this tempered glass mouse pad from Razer, offering low resistance and a large play surface. $100 at Amazon

It turns out that uncoated, micro-etched tempered glass provides very little fiction, offering the ability to easily perform precise movements and (hopefully) gain a competitive advantage in multiplayer. Fueled in part by the esports scene, glass mousepads probably aren’t going to make you a better gamer but they might make the time you spend playing a little more pleasant.

Much like 8,000Hz polling rates, you probably don’t need a glass mousepad. You'd best forget about them until you’ve at least invested in a decent ultralight mouse first.

2 Azeron Gaming Keypads

Azeron is a company that makes products for gamers looking to min-max their setups. Described as “keyboard replacements,” the company manufactures peripherals that sit somewhere between a gaming keyboard and a standard game controller. Instead of using a keyboard to reach only a handful of useful keys, Azeron puts keys in the most convenient of places.

Unfortunately, the learning curve is steep. You’ll need to learn how to control your favorite games from scratch if you want to switch to such a controller. They’re available in left and right-handed variants and are customizable from the shape of the palm rest to the overall size. The idea here is to put as many controls within reach as possible, though the end result looks like something you’d use to control a mech.

There are several models available, from the large Cyborg 2 to the smaller