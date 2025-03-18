WiiM now sells the Vibelink Amplifier, its first standalone amp. It doesn't offer any Wi-Fi streaming or Bluetooth functionality, but it boasts the same components as WiiM's super-high-end audio receivers and costs just $299.

As always, WiiM's hardware design is minimalistic and sleek. The Vibelink Amplifier is housed in a compact aluminum chassis with a big knob and an input-switch button (no LCD screen this time around). It has the same footprint as WiiM's Ultra streamer, so you can stack the two items together to create a tidy, powerful audio system. Though, to be clear, the Vibelink Amp will work just fine without a WiiM streamer box.

The amplifier's internal components are all audiophile-grade. There's a TI TPA3255 amplifier chip, a TI OPA1611 op-amp, and a ESS ES9038Q2M DAC. These components are also featured in the WiiM Amp Pro, which is nearly twice the price of the Vibelink Amplifier and regularly praised by hardcore audio nerds.