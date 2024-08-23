Key Takeaways Old controllers can become valuable items as they get older, both for collectors and retro game enthusiasts looking for authentic experiences.

Worn-out controllers are perfect for repairing and modding, you can even combine more than one broken controller to salvage parts.

Sometimes parts become available over time that can give even broken controllers a new lease of life.

It can be tempting to throw out old gaming hardware you no longer use, but you might come to regret it. Not only might you develop a retro gaming habit, but old controllers can become rare sought-after items that are hard to replace.

Old Controllers May Become a Commodity

You might not think so now, but eventually, your old controllers could end up being worth a good amount of money. Even if they were fairly common when they were first released, vintage controllers often go up in value as time goes on, especially for retro consoles.

This rings even truer for special edition controllers or unusual colors and designs, which are often less common. The default Nintendo 64 controller is often listed for about $40 on eBay, but certain colors, like the transparent red or yellow versions, go for even more, sometimes surpassing $100.

Even controllers that don't work properly or have missing parts can still be worth some money since many people online will buy them for parts or repair.

Worn-Out Controllers Are Great for Modding

If you're considering getting rid of an old controller because it doesn't work properly or has worn down over time, consider using it as a base for mods or repairs instead. You can replace broken and worn-out parts with even better ones, customize the colors with new shells, and practice taking them apart.

Keeping old controllers around can give you the means to practice modifying them or making custom controllers without worrying about damaging the ones you actually use. Customs often sell for a higher price even than the original, so you can potentially drive up the value before trying to sell it with even just a few modifications.

You could also take two controllers in varying states of disrepair and interchange the parts into a properly functional one. Either way, controller modding can be a valuable learning experience, a fun hobby, or a lucrative online side hustle, depending on your intent.

Some Controllers Are Great for Retro Emulation

If you're into playing retro games using emulators, using the original controllers for the game you're playing can make for a more authentic experience. Many controllers for old consoles can still be connected and used, depending on how old they are.

PS3 and Xbox 360 controllers can be connected to a PC, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or other emulation-capable device with Bluetooth connectivity (Xbox controllers depend on the wireless connection kit or just a wired connection). This can be great for emulators like PCSX2 or even Xbox emulator Xemu, since the PS3 and 360 controllers share much of their design elements with their predecessors.

Craig Lloyd / Review Geek

Nintendo Wii controllers can be used on an emulator with a third-party USB sensor bar, which is one of the best—and sometimes only—ways of playing Wii games without the original console.

You Never Know When Parts Might Be Available

If you're looking at getting rid of a controller because it's broken or needs parts replaced, it might be a good idea to hold out for easier access to the necessary parts. Spare controller parts can come from a lot of sources, like garage sales, thrift stores, or retro game shops, and you never know when a great deal might show up.

In 2024 Nintendo Japan revealed a set of keychains themed after their own controllers which contain real, functional buttons that could make useful spare parts for old controllers. You can always recycle your older controllers as well, or purchase worn-out or broken ones to strip for parts and use them to upgrade your own.

Alternatively, third-party companies sell replacement parts all the time, though quality might vary, so you'll want to watch for buyer reviews or stick to the official brands.

Broken Tech can Often be Refurbished

If you aren't comfortable doing it yourself or simply don't have the desire to, you could look for a refurbishing service. Modding and repair communities online are often willing to take in old controllers and repair them for a small fee.

Sellers of custom controllers on sites like Etsy or social media are great choices as well, as they can not only repair and refurbish controllers, they can even modify and improve them. Instead of just getting it fixed, you could even get it customized with new parts and properly upgraded as well.

Whether you're a retro gaming fan or just someone who prefers to fix things rather than spend money on brand-new controllers all the time, there are lots of ways to recycle your old ones. Be on the lookout for parts, deals on old or even broken controllers, and other means to repair them.

The next time you're looking at your old gaming tech and thinking of which ones to purge, think about the possibilities before getting rid of something potentially useful.