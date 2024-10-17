This article is sponsored by Proton. The product choices and opinions expressed are those of the sponsor and do not reflect those of the How-To Geek editorial staff.

When it comes to online safety and privacy, you want to know that your data is safe without constantly keeping track of it by yourself. Plus, using online services and tools isn't easy without running into Google. If you're looking to tighten things up for Cybersecurity Awareness Month and want a more privacy-focused solution, Proton should be at the top of your list.

Proton puts your privacy first—whether that's while using Proton Mail, Proton Drive, Proton VPN, or even its wallet—ensuring your personally identifiable information doesn't get into the wrong hands. For a limited time, How-To Geek readers can try Proton Unlimited for only $1.

Proton Mail Built With Privacy in Mind

Proton Mail is a privacy-friendly alternative to Gmail, Outlook.com, and other email services. It offers end-to-end encryption, email aliases, and many other privacy and security improvements, all in an easy-to-use service. Whether using Proton Mail or one of its cloud storage services, your data and information are never unencrypted.

As many of you probably know, Google's business model revolves around targeted advertising. It tracks every website you visit, Google Maps usage, the emails you send or open, and more, scraping up all your information to help better target ads. If you're looking to de-Google your life or even just your email, Proton Mail was built from the ground up with privacy in mind. Here are a few of its many features:

End-to-end encryption

Password-protected emails (and self-destructing emails)

VPN, password management, secure calendar, and cloud storage

SimpleLogin temporary email alias service

Disables tracking via images in email

Password manager

2FA with a hardware security key (option)

Scribe AI writing assistant

Open source and transparent

Improved security through privacy

Zero-access architecture means Proton can never access or see your emails

Available in free or paid tiers, and more!

Proton Drive and More!



Proton isn't just a replacement for Gmail and other mail services; the company has a wide range of tools to help you get work done without worrying about bad actors or privacy concerns. Take advantage of Proton Mail, Calendar, Drive, VPN, Proton Pass, and even a Proton Wallet. Regular folks and Google Workspace users can finally get some peace of mind.

Proton Mail, which replaces Gmail, and Proton Pass, the password manager, are two excellent ways to secure your daily life. With Proton's suite of privacy-first tools, you can stay in touch with your contacts, build documents or presentations, stay organized with a calendar, or even secure Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Switch in Just One-Click

One of our writers recently explained why he's switching from Google to Proton, and if you want to do the same, you'll be glad to hear it's very straightforward. Proton's one-click tool makes it easy to migrate your Gmail, contacts, documents, and more to its services.

Proton Free gets you an email address with 1GB of storage, access to a calendar, Proton Drive with encrypted file sharing and sync across devices, a VPN, and Proton Pass with two vaults to secure passwords and protect your identity. However, upgrading to Proton Unlimited for $11 per month gets you 500GB of storage across 15 email accounts, 25 calendars, ten high-speed VPN connections, and 50 Proton Pass vaults for all your passwords, hide-my-email aliases, and an Integrated 2FA authenticator.

If you're ready to regain control of your data, try Proton Unlimited today and get your first month for $1.

Experience true privacy by using Proton Mail to send private emails, securely store documents and photos with Drive, and browse the web without tracking through Proton VPN. With end-to-end encryption and no ads, data remains in your hands—not Google's.