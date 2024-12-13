Summary Different headphones cater to specific needs based on the situation, like open-back for home and ANC for commutes.

Whether it's for music, gaming, podcasts, or TV shows, we often find ourselves relying on headphones to get ourselves through the day. While one pair might do the trick, you're still better off getting multiple pairs of headphones. Here's why.

Different Situations, Different Needs

The situation you use the headphones in dictates what the best pair is. There are all kinds of headphones out there: over-ear, on-ear, in-ear, open-back, closed-back, wired, wireless, etc. Each type is designed with a specific use case and environment in mind. If you want to get the most out of your headphones, use them the way they were intended.

For example, wired open-back audiophile headphones like the Sennheiser HD 600 excel at music playback, as they typically provide the most balanced sound and a wide open sound stage. They're also pretty good for gaming and movies. However, since they're open-back, they leak a lot of sound, meaning everyone around you can hear your audio, and you can also hear external noise. This makes them best suited for use at home in a quiet environment where sound leakage won't be an issue.

The complete opposite of these headphones are wireless earbuds or closed-back headphones with ANC (Active Noise Cancelation), such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 or the Sony WH-1000XM5.

These headphones are designed to block out external noise completely and are generally more portable, making them ideal for commutes, traveling, and walking.

Add water resistance into the mix, and they can also serve as your go-to pair for the gym and outdoor activities. However, since these headphones don't sound as good as the first example and might suffer from latency issues, they're not ideal for all scenarios.

Sometimes, You Just Want to Try a Different Flavor

Different headphones have distinct sound signatures that can significantly alter your listening experience. Some models emphasize bass, making them ideal for genres like rap and hip-hop, while others offer a more balanced and versatile sound. While an equalizer can help adjust the sound or fix a model's shortcomings, it's not a complete solution. At the end of the day, the headphones' design and drivers have the biggest impact.

Collecting headphones with different designs allows you to better understand and appreciate the subtleties of sound signatures. You might discover that you prefer one pair for gaming and another for specific music genres. Another valid reason is if you just want to switch things up for variety. It's a highly personal journey, one worth embarking on.

You can use the opportunity to try out different headphone styles and technologies, such as spatial audio and bone conduction. For outdoor use, it also makes sense to have different pairs that match your style and mood for the day, much like any other accessory.

How Many Headphones Should You Get?

Like with any other piece of tech, there's no upper limit to how many pairs of headphones you can own. However, there are some practical limitations that you should consider. Since headphones can get quite expensive, the most important consideration is your budget. If you only have a couple of hundred bucks to spend, I suggest getting an expensive "main" pair for your primary activity and a secondary pair for everything else.

For instance, I currently own two pairs. My main pair is the open-back Sennheiser HD 599 SE that I use for music and gaming at home, and a "workhorse" pair of inexpensive wireless earbuds for all outdoor use, including at the gym. My third pair will likely be a wired closed-back model that I'll use with my laptop and as a change of sound signature when I want something different from the HD 599. If you're always on the go, it makes more sense to get a pair of high-quality Bluetooth headphones and, if you're also a gamer, a cheap wired gaming headset for home use.

Whether you need a quality pair of headphones for high-fidelity music listening at home, a noise-canceling pair for commutes, or a gaming headset with a microphone, owning multiple pairs ensures you always have the right tool for the job. Don't limit your experience to just one pair; enjoy the variety that different headphones offer.