Key Takeaways The Orbital PATHFINDER is a modular mouse that allows extensive shape adjustments for a personalized grip.

The mouse's design offers near-infinite customization, with distinct shapes catering to various hand sizes and preferences.

The modularity of the mouse allows for easy part replacement, extended longevity, and user customizations through 3D printing.

Modularity is a real game-changer for any device, as it allows you to swap out major parts without having to replace the whole thing. It's finally made its way to computer mice with the Orbital PATHFINDER, a mouse that lets you adjust its shape in many different ways.

A Mouse That Adapts to You

If you're struggling in your quest to find the perfect mouse, you're not alone. Depending on your hand shape and mouse grip style, it can be impossible to find the perfect mouse. For instance, you'd be hard-pressed to find a small mouse with a tiny hump that still has a wide thumb rest. I went through a dozen different shapes before landing on the Logitech G502. While it's great, I still wish there was a way to make it slightly taller and wider on the right side so that my pinky doesn't drag across the mouse pad.

That's where a modular mouse can help. The Orbital PATHFINDER features multiple replaceable "shapes" (panels) on the left, right, and hump, each with a distinct shape that tailors to a specific grip style. You also get spacers for all three spaces so that you can fine-tune the width and height of the mouse. It's a shame that the side buttons are fixed to the left, meaning you can't turn the PATHFINDER into a left-handed mouse.

Orbitalworks

Orbital didn't invent modular mice, but it seems to be the best implementation so far. One of the pioneers in the field is the Mad Catz R.A.T. It did a solid job at being adjustable, but it's not even close to the level of the PATHFINDER.

The only price you'll have to pay for all this modularity is the literal price of the mouse. The pre-order for the Founder Edition mouse and a complete set of shapes will set you back a whopping $189. However, it's also a high-end wireless mouse equipped with optical OMRON switches, a crazy 4000Hz polling rate, and a high-end PAW 3395 optical sensor. If you don't like the optical switches, the PCB also supports mechanical switches. It's just a shame that they're not hot-swappable, which would have aligned with the modular theme.

Fine-Tune It for Your Grip Style

Even if you're happy with your current mouse's shape, there's no reason why it shouldn't be improved upon. A traditional mouse's shape isn't configurable at all, so you're essentially stuck with whatever the manufacturer deems comfortable. It's a one-size-fits-all solution for a device that could seriously benefit from being adjustable.

Sydney Butler / How-To Geek

With a modular mouse, you get near-infinite customization for each part. The shapes that the PATHFINDER comes with were designed with the help of hand scans and mouse grip analysis. This allows the mouse to cater to a wide range of hand sizes and preferences. For instance, on the right side, you can switch from a relatively flat shape to one with protruding ridges that your pinky and ring finger can press against for maximum control.

Thanks to the ratcheting mechanism, the shapes are easy to swap out. Instead of having two different mice, you could change the mouse's shape based on what you're doing or playing. For example, you could use a wide shape with flat sides for work and then switch to the claw grip shapes when you're ready to play an FPS.

It’s Infinitely Repairable

A mouse's shell, no matter how durable, wears out eventually. I had to replace my G502's shell after only three years because the rubberized side grips got completely worn out from my hand's natural oils and sweat. It was an inexpensive but tedious procedure.

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

This isn't an issue with a modular mouse, though, because you can swap out those parts in just a few seconds. Orbital will reportedly provide 3D-printing tutorials, allowing users to print replacement parts or even create custom shapes for completely free (if you have or know someone with a 3D printer, that is). Once you invest in a modular mouse, it'll stay with you for years to come. It's a "forever mouse," but not in the sense that Logitech defines it.

Modular Peripherals Could Be the Future

If you've never tried customizing your computer peripherals, such as swapping out your mouse switches, you're seriously missing out. The DIY part is enjoyable, but the final product is the most impressive part. In the context of modular mice, you'll end up with the perfect mouse that you literally tailored to fit your hand and grip preference.

Now extend that to all other devices, and you could enjoy a completely personalized experience—custom ear plugs that perfectly fit your ear canal, a keyboard that has the right combination of switches and keycaps to make you type faster, and over-ear headphones with replaceable headbands and fully adjustable sound profiles. The good news is that some of these devices already have modular options, such as hot-swappable mechanical keyboards.