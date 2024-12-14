One of the biggest selling points to me about the Surface when I purchased it was its touchscreen capabilities, and the Surface Pen was an accessory available for it. Here's how I use it, and why I wouldn't hesitate to buy a Surface Pen again.

It's Satisfying to Sign Documents With the Surface Pen

I remember when I received an email with a PDF document attached that required my signature, and how excited I was to use my Surface Pen to sign a document for the first time.

When I sign the document with the Surface Pen, the signature appears authentic as opposed to inserting an image, which can carry artifacts with it. It's also just plain satisfying to drag the Surface Pen across the screen to execute the signature on a digital document.

More Detailed Image Editing With the Surface Pen

One of the great (but unexpected things) I discovered the more I used the Surface Pen in Paint was the ability to zoom in and make granular changes to images. I was able to substantially improve the image, rather than clumsily trying to make changes with my mouse or finger.

Microsoft

For the artists and creatives among us, the Surface Pen also provides many pressure levels, which adds to the ease of digital painting, drawing, and even sculpting-type projects. It also provides a more intuitive interface if you're used to drawing by hand, which reduces the amount of time you need to spend practicing before you're proficient.

Draw Out Your Ideas Using the Surface Pen

When I want to get my thoughts out unfiltered, I typically end up using Microsoft Whiteboard, as it offers me the ability to connect my thoughts through my hand and place them on paper; well, digital paper at least. Once my ideas have been thrown out on the whiteboard, I can then rework them into a more formal format, which is where I type them out and reorganize them as necessary.

It would not be possible for me to complete the above doodle without the Surface Pen, as it is the only way to write out my ideas in a readable way (well, at least I can read it). It also makes it easy to sketch out ideas in a non-verbal way if that helps you get your thoughts out, something that isn't nearly as easy if you're trying to use your finger, a trackpad, or your cursor.

Versatility, the physical feeling of a pen in your hand, and editing capabilities are just some of the highlights of using the Surface Pen. I'll add that in the Windows environment, it's quite easy to navigate through the OS just as you would with a mouse. There are also a variety of other options available to customize your pen in order to make it more user-friendly for your specific use case.