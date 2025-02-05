The new Samsung Galaxy S25 series may not stand out next to last year's models, and I've seen the word "boring" thrown around, but make no mistake—these are excellent phones. Most people, myself included, don't upgrade every year. In fact, my current phone is the longest one I've ever kept, and here's why I'm finally upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Don't get me wrong, these phones look almost too similar to the previous generation. The cameras, screens, specs, and battery life haven't changed much. Sure, I'd love to see more RAM, built-in Qi2 magnets, or the Silicon NanoStack battery technology we're seeing in other phones. Like Apple, Samsung plays it safe but delivers great phones that are perfect for those with an aging model.

I Want More Storage

Cory Gunther / Review Geek

I still use my old Galaxy S21 Ultra, which I bought on launch day in 2021. It's still a premium phone that does everything well, which is why I've put off upgrading for so long. In fact, since buying the original T-Mobile G1, this is the longest I've ever kept the same phone. However, it's finally time to switch, as this Ultra is starting to show its age.

I'm upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra for two key reasons: storage and software updates. I made the poor decision of getting the base Galaxy S21 Ultra with only 128GB of storage, and I'm all out of space. Between huge software updates, large app sizes, and these excellent cameras taking great photos and video, it's time for an upgrade.

More importantly, if I plan on keeping the S25 Ultra for several years, which I do, I'll need some buffer room. As a result, I ordered the 512GB model to ensure I have all the space I need and that it's somewhat future-proof. I have a feeling I'm not the only one in this position, and something as simple as storage is a perfectly acceptable reason to upgrade a phone.

Eventually, your Android or Samsung Galaxy will stop getting updates. At first, you'll no longer get the latest version of Android and One UI, and later, security and maintenance updates will stop, too. My Galaxy S21 Ultra is now four years old, and those update windows are quickly closing.

While Samsung now promises 7 years of phone updates, my Galaxy S21 Ultra is only promised four. As a result, the upcoming Android 15 and One UI 7 release will likely be its last. I want the latest and greatest in Android, AI, and One UI, which means it's time for something new.

Better Performance Now (and In the Future)

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

These days, smartphones don't change all that much. Every flagship model has a great screen, stellar battery life, good performance, and capable cameras. Just because Samsung's new S25 series isn't wildly different doesn't mean they aren't worth consideration. Sure, going from the S24 Ultra to the S25 Ultra doesn't make much sense, but anyone with a Galaxy S20, S21, or S22 series will benefit across the board.

My aging Galaxy S21 Ultra has plenty of Galaxy AI features, but they're slow and choppy. Over the last 12–18 months, I've noticed a dip in performance on daily tasks. Things aren't as buttery and smooth as they once were; camera processing or resolution upscaling is slow, and that'll only worsen over time.

Thanks to a powerful new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will deliver better performance on all fronts—daily usage, cellular connectivity, image processing, battery efficiency, etc. Naturally, newer is better, and Samsung's latest phone will be a huge boost today and in the future.

Upgrading for the Consistently Great Camera Experience

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

I've seen a lot of negativity online about the Galaxy S25 series, especially the Ultra, for not delivering huge camera improvements vs the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While those are valid complaints, these phones still produce excellent photos and videos. And honestly, what more do we actually need?

On vacations, my family members with the newest iPhone still want me to take photos on my phone because "they're better," and that's on my old S21 Ultra. If I get that type of response now, I'm confident things will be even better with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The cameras didn't change much compared to last year, but Samsung knows most people don't upgrade yearly. The Galaxy S25 is for someone with a two, three, or four-year-old phone. That's me, and there's a good chance that's a lot of you, too. I don't necessarily need a better camera, but it certainly can't hurt.

Lucas Gouveia/How-To Geek

Last, I'm upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra because it's the latest and greatest and will receive years of software updates. It'll be the first Samsung phone to receive Android 16 and one of the first to receive Android 17 next year.

My current Galaxy S21 Ultra is several generations behind, and even though One UI (Android 15) is available for several Samsung phones, I'm still waiting for it. The older a phone gets, the priority to keep it updated drops in favor of newer phones. I don't want to wait that long. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a bright future of fast upgrades.

These are just a few of the key reasons I'm finally upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra and why I waited so long, but they aren't the only reasons. I'm pleased with the slight redesign and rounded corners on the S25 Ultra, which won't stab my palm while holding it one-handed. The Galaxy S24 Ultra was not comfortable to hold for prolonged periods.

Now that I'm finally upgrading, I don't want last year's model, just like I don't want to sell my paid-off truck for a slightly newer model that already has 50K miles. I want the latest phone with key upgrades, the longest support lifecycle, good battery life, and great cameras. Little specification variations aside, the Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers.

I'll do me, and you do you. Plus, AT&T is offering $1,000 for my trade-in, which makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra an affordable upgrade. Everyone has different wants and needs when it comes to a phone, not to mention budget, but after four years, I want more from my phone today and for the foreseeable future.