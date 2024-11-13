Key Takeaways Solar attachments can extend battery life indefinitely.

Ideal for renters; no permanent wiring needed.

Solar power allows placement far from power sources.

Smart home doorbells are awesome in general, but they are a pain to wire up. Which is why I prefer to use my Ring doorbell on battery power. That means having to charge it every few months, but with a solar attachment, I almost never need to plug it in.

It Dramatically Extends Battery Life

First off, it is possible to run a smart doorbell on solar power indefinitely. As long as the solar panel supplies enough power to maintain the charge in the battery, then the doorbell will keep working.

However, in many cases, solar attachments for a smart doorbell only delays the battery draining completely. For example, in my case, our front gate only gets direct sunlight in the mornings and afternoons. So, while it means I only have to charge the doorbell once a year instead of every six months, I do still need to charge the bell eventually.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

This is obviously something you need to keep in mind if your intention is to run a smart doorbell off-grid without ever charging it. In which case, you'll need to place it carefully, and use a solar charger attachment that produces enough power to prevent the battery from ever fully draining.

It’s Perfect if You’re Renting

The battery power options for smart doorbells like those made by Ring is already the go-to choice for those who rent rather than own their homes. It means you don't have to spend time and money doing a new permanent wired installation in someone else's home, and, of course, in many cases, your landlord won't give you permission to do it in the first place.

If you're stuck using the battery mode of your doorbell anyway as a renter, then a solar power attachment just makes your life easier. Either making charging unnecessary or increasing the periods between charges.

You Can Put Your Bell Far Away From Power

While it's not hard to extend a Wi-Fi signal over open ground, if you have a gate or other sort of entrance far from your home, getting power there can be an issue. With a solar power attachment for your doorbell, you can essentially place your smart doorbell anywhere within your Wi-Fi signal coverage area.

Ring Battery Doorbell With its head-to-toe 150-degree FOV, color night vision video, and extended battery life, the Ring Battery Doorbell is an excellent item for both home security and personal convenience. $100 at Amazon

There Are Downsides

Objectively, the most reliable and stable way to install a smart doorbell is to wire it in permanently. However, overall, battery and solar power offer more flexibility and convenience, and so I'd recommend it over a wired installation for most people.

That being said, there are some downsides to consider when walking down the sunshine path. If, like me, you don't have the option of optimal placement, you won't get the full benefit of the solar panel. If you have the option to use a detached solar panel, likely from a third-party kit, then you can set the panel up for optimal charge and run a wire from it to the doorbell. With an integrated solution like the one I use, the bell itself has to be in the right spot, and that's not always possible.

Apart from placing the panel in the right position, the panel itself needs some maintenance. You'll have to check that it's not covered in dust, and that there's no corrosion, or other damage occasionally. Other than that, it should be a simple and elegant solution to your doorbell power needs.