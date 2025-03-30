Summary Running a single Pi-Hole instance means your entire network goes down when updates or configuration errors happen.

Two Pi-Hole instances provide redundancy, meaning that your network can stay online even when one of the servers is down for updates, hardware swaps, or configuration changes.

Keeping Pi-Hole instances in sync (with something like NebulaSync) is crucial as it allows changes made on the primary server to transfer to the backup automatically.

If you run a Pi-Hole server, you probably, like me, have experienced downtime when updating or rebooting the server. To fix this, I started running two Pi-Hole instances. Here's how I did it, and how I keep them in sync, too.

Why Run Two Pi-Hole Instances?

I first tried Pi-Hole a few years ago, and it was nice as a content blocker and DNS manager. However, whenever I had to do maintenance to the machine it was on, my entire network would go down. Pi-Hole was my only DNS provider, and, without that, my computers didn't know how to access the internet.

So, I gave up on the Pi-Hole journey for that time. A few years after that, I saw someone running two Pi-Hole instances, and it got me intrigued as to why. The answer is simple, and the solution to my earlier problem: redundancy.

Most routers can use two DNS servers for redundancy. With a single Pi-Hole instance, you're relying on only one DNS server. However, if you have two separate Pi-Holes running, then there's both a primary and a secondary.

With this type of setup, when one Pi-Hole goes down, the other takes its place. When I redid my homelab, this is exactly what I did. My main application server runs my primary Pi-Hole instance, but I also have an older Raspberry Pi 3 B that runs a backup Pi-Hole instance.