Over the years, I've spent so much time on various social media platforms. I've stopped using some of them, but many others I still use every day. When it comes to taking most of my time—in a good way—I have to give it to Reddit, the social media for fellow internet strangers.

Wait, Reddit Is a Social Media?

Whether Reddit can be considered "social media" is often debated. Unlike Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter (X), where people care about connecting with friends or creating a follower base, Reddit is more about engaging with communities. For many, Reddit is like a massive forum, a place where you can dive into endless discussions on just about any topic.

Despite this, I consider Reddit to be a social platform, just not in the traditional sense. Sure, Reddit doesn't focus on personal profiles or social connections. But it's still a great place where people create and share content with others. The difference lies in how the platform prioritizes content quality and community engagement over individual visibility. This unique approach to fostering discussions makes Reddit a powerful social media tool.

There's a Community for Everything

My favorite part of Reddit is that it's home to an astonishing number of communities, also known as subreddits. No matter your passion, there's likely a subreddit about it. You can find subreddits dedicated to topics you wouldn't even imagine existed. Many other social platforms also have communities (Facebook groups, for example.) However, Reddit's diversity of communities is unmatched.

Love tech? There are dozens of subreddits for that. Want to know the latest news? There's a subreddit for news about specific industries. What about sports? You bet—there are entire communities dedicated to every sport you can think of. Have niche hobbies that you don't have anyone to talk with? Don't worry; Reddit has a place for that.

Some of the popular communities have millions of members, which means there's always something happening in the community worth looking forward to. These communities are usually well-moderated and have specific rules and guidelines that users must follow in order to post and comment. This ensures the subreddits are safe places for everyone to hang out.

It's My Go-To Place For Discussions and Answers

Unlike other social sites, where posts can quickly get lost in the noise or get half-hearted answers, Reddit communities are deeply engaged. When you post on Reddit, you're likely to get thoughtful, well-considered responses from people. This level of engagement makes Reddit an effective platform for discussions. In fact, when I search for something on Google, I often add the phrase "Reddit" so I can get answers from Reddit posts.

Reddit communities are mostly global. So, no matter when you post something, you'll get responses easier and faster compared to other platforms. The upvote and commenting system ensures that quality answers rise and stay on the top, making them more visible to others. This means you won't have to scroll all the way to find the most valuable answer.

Reddit's Feed Feels the Most Personalized

One of the reasons I enjoy using Reddit is how personalized the experience feels. When I'm idly scrolling through my Reddit feed, I'm not bombarded with content I don't like. Instead, I've seen that Reddit's algorithm does a great job at recommending posts and communities based on the subreddits I've joined, the topics I frequently engage with, and the posts I've interacted with. That's why, even if I'm scrolling through Reddit for no particular reason, I don't feel I'm wasting time.

You have great control over your Reddit feed, which you can set from your profile settings. You can disable certain types of content and ads, tweak feed settings, and even turn off posts outside the subreddits you've joined. If you see a post that's not relevant to you, you have the option to show fewer posts like that, so Reddit won't recommend posts on that topic or from that subreddit.

Reddit also allows you to create a custom feed. You can create a feed tailored for specific purposes. For example, if you want to create a custom feed that only has posts from tech communities, you can manually add those communities to create that new feed.

Redditors Are More Genuine Than Users of Other Platforms

I've always appreciated the authenticity of Redditors when engaging with the platform. They tend to be more genuine in their interactions, offering honest opinions, real experiences, and thoughtful advice. Even when I debate a topic or disagree with someone, I don't get thrown slurs but rather receive thoughtful arguments.

If I'm looking to buy a new product, I make sure to visit Reddit, hunt down the relevant communities, and then ask people who've already used that product. If I'm curious about something and looking for others' opinions, I head to Reddit. If I'm facing a problem, I search for Reddit posts by people who've faced the same problem. All because I know I'm going to get legit answers and real experiences from them.

I've often stumbled upon Reddit posts that are like hidden gems because the Redditor shared something so useful that you wouldn't find it elsewhere on the internet. It could be a good tip, a guide, or a life hack. The best part is that they do this out of love for the community. If you want to have a real talk with humans, Reddit might offer the best experience.

It's Anonymous-First

If anonymity is your priority, there can't be a better social media than Reddit. Unlike other platforms, where you're asked to use your real identity, Reddit doesn't care who you are. You're not pressured to share your real name, location, or face. This anonymity is a core part of the Reddit culture and makes its users feel more safe. You don't have to fear judgments tied to your real identity because of your opinion. It also makes discussions unfiltered and honest.

Reddit also allows you to use the platform without signing up for an account or logging in (with some exceptions.) You'll hardly find this on other platforms, where you're either denied viewing the content or, even if you can, they keep nagging you to log in. Reddit offers the freedom of exploring its communities without ever sharing your personal data, which is a breath of fresh air. To add to that, there's a whole feature called Anonymous Browsing.

Whether you're looking for genuine advice, learn about real experiences from real people, or just want to kill some quality time, Reddit is a great place to be. It might not be the best place to socialize with others, but if great community engagement is all that matters to you, then Reddit is hard to beat.