Summary Bullet hell games are a sub-genre of shoot-em-up with intense projectile density and one-hit deaths.

The line between regular schmup and bullet hell can be blurry, gradually ramp up to the "hell" setting.

Bullet hell games offer a flow experience where players can get into the zone despite quick deaths.

Like most people, I have certain video game genres that are my comfort food. However, I try to step outside of my gaming comfort zone from time to time, and over the last few years I've been dipping my toes in the broad "bullet hell" genre of games, which have turned out to be much more interesting than I thought,

What’s a Bullet Hell Game Exactly?

The bullet hell genre is surprisingly hard to pin down exactly. At its core, this is a sub-genre of shoot-em-up or "schmup" games. Think of titles like R-type, Ikaruga, Raptor: Call of the Shadows, Twin-Bee and many more. You control a ship or something like it in a vertical or horizontal game field, shooting at enemies as you try to avoid being shot.

Bullet hell games are basically this, but the number of projectiles are increased to a ridiculous degree. Couple that with the fact that you usually die in one hit, and the main aim of the game is not so much to shoot enemies, but to simply survive. Keeping your character or vehicle in the one safe spot on screen, which constantly shifts as the game unfolds.

These days, the bullet hell genre is often crossed with other styles of game to make something unique. Bullet hell roguelikes seem to be the most common crossover. Also, these games may not be limited to a 2D plane as with pure classic bullet hell titles. For example, Returnal is a roguelite bullet hell game that's played as an over-the-shoulder third-person shooter.

It turns out that some people even consider the later stages of Diablo II, one of my all-time favorites, to essentially be a bullet hell game.

There Are Degrees of Hell in Bullet Hell Games

As I alluded to before, the line between regular schmup and bullet hell can be fuzzy,. Certainly, by the later stages of some schmups at higher difficulty levels, the game functionally becomes a bullet hell title. I guess that the "true" bullet hell titles are those that are designed to offer the "bullet curtain" (danmaku) experience from the outset.

Nonetheless, it may be a good idea to try your hand at standard schmups first to see if you have a taste for it, then gradually ramp it up to the "hell" setting.

Bullet Hell Games Are Some of the Best for Achieving Flow

Let's get one thing straight: I am not very good at bullet hell games. However, I've never felt like I had to be good at a genre of games to enjoy them. I'm not great at first-person shooters either, but I still enjoy playing them.

My dabbling in bullet hell games has usually led to quick deaths, but every now and then, when I'm in the zone, it all comes together for a while. I sort of zone out and try not to think too hard about moving my ship or character around, and it sort of works at a subconscious level. Until it doesn't, of course. I've really become a little disillusioned with modern games, and there's something about schmups and bullet hell games that's pure on a visceral level. No filler, no quicktime events, just your wits.

Great Bullet Hell Titles to Get You Started

Our friends over at Game Rant have put together a list of the best bullet hell games, and I've only tried a handful of titles since I became interested, but a few titles seem to pop up in every conversation about these games.

Deathsmiles seems to be a common recommendation for people looking for a beginner's bullet hell. Of course, another favorite of mine, Nier Automata, has heavy elements of bullet hell in segments of the game, known for its liberal flipping of game genres while you play.

Vampire Survivors is also a bullet hell, though the "bullets" in this case are creatures of the night. Other notable titles include Asterogues, Jamestown+ and Nuclear Throne. Also, who can forget Cuphead? Of course, the Touhou games might be what first clued people in to the genre in the West, but these games are in Japanese, so if you care about the plot, they might not be for you.

Bullet hell games are so diverse and have so many unique gameplay twists, that there's sure to be one that clicks with you, all you have to do is be willing to try.