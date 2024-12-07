Key Takeaways The Nintendo Wii offers more value for money than new consoles since so many were made that there are plenty available on the used market.

The Wii has a catalog of timeless games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and you can even install new games and applications thanks to the active homebrew scene.

The Wii is easily moddable, has impressive motion controls, and can be used for various functionalities like browsing and hosting a media center.

I'm buying a Nintendo Wii this Christmas. Now, I know what you're thinking. The Wii isn't even a current-generation console, much less one people buy for Christmas. So why am I getting one now? The truth is, it's the best value for money you'll get on a console today.

More Bang For Your Buck

We're approaching the end of the Nintendo Switch's lifespan, with some estimates predicting the release of the Switch 2 in early 2025. Mid-generation upgrades have seen the Switch OLED and the Switch Lite extend the console's life span a bit. Even so, the console is still pretty expensive (though if you're lucky you can grab a bargain on a used Switch Lite for less than $100).

Why, then, would I spend money on a Nintendo Wii, which is a much older and lower-powered console than the Switch? Right now, on eBay, you can get a used Wii for anywhere between $25 and $50, although a full console will run you around $75 with controllers and maybe a few pack-in games. Considering the current price of a new Switch is $300 without a bundle, this is around a quarter of the cost.

This is the case because the Wii is old now, and Nintendo sold so many of them that they're not exactly rare. That said, there are still a few things that make the Wii worth buying this Christmas.

More Timeless Games Than You Can Count

Nintendo

I might have my nostalgia goggles on here, reminiscing about the games I enjoyed when I was younger, but the Nintendo Wii had a catalog that was stacked with timeless games that have stood the test of time. Even today, I could boot some of these up and enjoy them just like it was the first time I popped in the disc:

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Mario Kart Wii

Super Smash Bros. Brawl

Okami

Xenoblade Chronicles

Metroid Prime Trilogy

Wii Sports (and Resort)

I could name at least a dozen more, but you catch the drift. Some of these games already have remasters and remakes for the Switch, and others have pending remakes that aren't finished or released as of yet. Nintendo even remade Wii Sports as Switch Sports, though it's not a true one-for-one. These re-releases demonstrate how well many of these games have held up.

Though golden oldies are wonderful, the big thing for many people investing in a console is the anticipation of new games. The Nintendo Wii, being an older console, isn't getting new games made for it, right?

Probably the Best Motion Controls We've Ever Seen

Personally, I think the Wii had the best motion controls of any console I've ever encountered. With Wii Sports, you can bowl, play golf, or tennis by swinging your arms around. Metroid Prime had you aiming and shooting with the Wiimote. Punch-Out turned you into a boxer, dodging and weaving. Mario Galaxy remains one of the best Mario titles of all time, and the motion controls feel right at home.

And then there's the weird stuff, like WarioWare Smooth Moves which had you picking up telephones and plucking nose hair (yes, really).

Homebrew Gives Us New Games on the Wii

The active homebrew scene is one of the most compelling reasons for buying a Nintendo Wii this Christmas. It's never been easier to install the Homebrew Channel on your Nintendo Wii, making homebrew software more accessible than ever.

Quality-wise, this software can be a mixed bag, but there are enough fun games across a variety of genres. However, the games are just the icing on the cake. The Nintendo Wii also has a lot of other software that can run from the Homebrew Channel. Some of the standout entries include:

Wiibrew Browser: An on-console browser that allows you to browse and download apps directly to an SD card.

USB Loader GX: Allows you to load apps and game backups from an external hard drive, and is useful if you intend on expanding your original Wii storage.

RetroArch Wii: An all-in-one emulator, great for retro gaming. We've covered RetroArch before, on phones, AppleTV, and even Xbox Series X or S.

WiiMC: This app turns your Wii into a media center, allowing you to store and retrieve video, audio, and multimedia content. It also works with USB Loader GX to extend the amount of data your media center has.

But wait, there's even more. Did you know you can mod your Wii any way you want to?

It's Easy to Mod

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

If you're a techie like me and enjoy tinkering with electronics, then you've probably modded something before. Modding your Wii is relatively accessible, and surprisingly easy for newbies to fiddle around with. That's good, because you'll need to mod your console to get the most out of it in 2024.

Even someone who's never modded a console before can set up anti-brick protection on their console with a few easy steps. Just be careful to purchase the right console. While most Wii consoles are easily moddable, the Wii mini is not. If you plan on modding your Wii, stick to the base console. Here are a few of the suggested mods you should look at:

HackMii Installer: This tool allows you to install the Homebrew Channel on your Wii and load the next tool, BootMii.

BootMii: This allows you to control the Wii from the moment it's powered on, before any other operating system loads. It's essential for more advanced tricks

Priiloader: Another tool that helps with loading the homebrew content you want on the console.

Once you start modding the console, you'll quickly realize how many things you can do with it.

Treat Yourself to a Nintendo Wii This Christmas

I'm buying a Nintendo Wii this Christmas because it still provides surprisingly good bang for the buck. Not only can I play backups of my Wii games, but I can also use the console as an emulator (thanks to RetroArch). I can even use it as a browser or a media center for my apartment. It's limited to 480p output, so it's perfect for that old TV.

If you're looking for a relatively inexpensive gift for yourself this Christmas, I'd recommend picking up a used Wii. It won't be like unwrapping a Switch, but it's cheaper and potentially far more functional. Find out which other old consoles are worth picking up (while you still can).