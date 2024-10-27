With the Pixel 9’s release, it’s easy to feel the pressure to upgrade to the latest and greatest. But while the new model has some flashy upgrades, I’m still hanging on to my Pixel 6. It might not be the newest kid on the block anymore, but it continues to offer fantastic value and performance, even in 2024.

Price vs. Performance

Since I already own my Pixel 6, I don’t see a reason to spend money on a Pixel 9 when my Pixel 6 works perfectly fine. For those who don’t have either phone, the Pixel 6 is available for around $300, making it a fantastic budget option. But for me, the decision isn’t about finding a cheaper phone—it’s about not fixing what isn’t broken.

The Pixel 6 runs apps smoothly, handles multitasking without a hitch, and powers through my daily tasks like streaming, browsing, and even some light gaming. Sure, the Pixel 9 offers newer hardware and slightly better performance for around $900, but for the things I do, the Pixel 6 gets the job done without breaking a sweat. Spending more than double the cost of what my current phone is worth just doesn’t make sense when the Pixel 6 still meets all my needs.

Another thing that keeps me sticking with the Pixel 6 is the software. My phone is running Android 15, which is the same software you’ll find on the Pixel 9. So, from a user experience perspective, I’m not really missing out on any major features. Google is still pushing out updates regularly, and I’ll be getting security patches and new features until 2026.

The AI features on the Pixel 6, like Live Translate, Assistant with Gemini, and Now Playing, still feel fresh and useful. I’ve never felt like my phone was lagging behind in terms of functionality. Sure, the Pixel 9 has the upgraded Tensor G4 chip, which makes those AI-driven tasks run faster, but for the things I do—messaging, using Google Assistant, or translating on the fly—my Pixel 6 keeps up just fine.

Camera Capabilities

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

One of the features that always impresses me about the Pixel 6 is its camera. The 50MP main camera still delivers stunning photos, and Google’s computational photography does a lot of the heavy lifting behind the scenes. Whether I’m taking photos in low light with Night Sight or cleaning up pictures with Magic Eraser, I’m still getting results that easily rival most phones on the market.

I know the Pixel 9 has some upgrades in the camera department, like a 48MP ultra-wide camera, but for me, the Pixel 6’s camera setup is more than enough. I’ve never found myself wishing for more megapixels or fancier features when snapping photos. Plus, the 12MP ultra-wide on the Pixel 6 does a solid job for landscape shots or group photos, so I’m not really feeling the need to upgrade just for the camera.

The Pixel 6 also handles video well, with 4K recording at 60fps, which is all I really need. The new Pixel 9 might have some edge in certain situations, but unless you're a serious mobile photographer or videographer, the Pixel 6 still offers everything most of us need to capture great moments.

Performance and AI Features

I’ve got to admit I’m someone who pushes my phone to its limits when it comes to browser usage. On my Pixel 6, I’ll have multiple browsers open at the same time, with 90 tabs going strong in one of them—I know, it’s tab overload! But despite all that, my Pixel 6 keeps chugging along. It handles all that browsing without slowing down much, and even with all those tabs open, switching between them feels surprisingly smooth.

The Tensor chip in the Pixel 6, along with 8GB of RAM, does a great job managing my excessive tab habits. While the Pixel 9 offers even more power with its 12GB of RAM, I’ve never felt like my Pixel 6 was struggling to keep up. It handles multitasking and browser overload like a champ, which is impressive for a phone that’s been around for a few years.

That said, the Pixel 9 does have some AI features that aren’t available on the Pixel 6. For example, the "Add Me" feature uses AI to add you to group photos seamlessly, so you’ll never be left out again. The Magic Editor takes photo editing further by allowing you to do things like moving subjects or changing the background entirely. And the Pixel Screenshots app organizes your screenshots automatically, making it easier to find things like passwords.​

Despite these cool additions, I haven’t felt the need to upgrade just yet. For my day-to-day tasks—whether it’s managing tabs, streaming, messaging, or using voice typing—the Pixel 6 still performs smoothly. It’s more than capable of handling what I throw at it, and while the new AI features are impressive, they aren’t enough to make me ditch a phone that’s already working perfectly for me.

Design and Durability

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

The Pixel 6 has a bold, distinctive design that still feels modern. I’ve always appreciated the solid build quality, with the Gorilla Glass Victus on the back and that tough metal frame giving it a sturdy, premium feel. Despite using my Pixel 6 daily—and sometimes not being as careful as I should—I haven’t had any issues with durability. It’s been able to handle the occasional drop or bump without showing too much wear and tear.

The Pixel 9 might have made some refinements, like using Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and being slightly lighter, but honestly, the Pixel 6 still feels great in my hand. The 6.4-inch screen is perfect for watching videos or multitasking, and the display still looks vibrant, with excellent color and sharpness. I don’t feel like I’m carrying around an outdated phone in any way.

Is the Pixel 6 Still Worth It?

At the end of the day, the Pixel 6 still checks all the boxes for me. Even with the release of the Pixel 9, I don’t feel like I’m missing out. For around $300, the Pixel 6 delivers solid performance, great camera quality, and smart AI features that keep me productive. Whether I’m managing 90 browser tabs or relying on the camera for everyday photos, my Pixel 6 continues to impress me.

Sure, the Pixel 9 offers some upgrades—better processing power, a higher refresh rate, and a more advanced camera—but for most people, the Pixel 6 is still more than enough. Unless you’re someone who needs the absolute latest tech or cutting-edge features, the Pixel 6 offers incredible value, and I’m more than happy to stick with it.