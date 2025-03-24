Summary Apple Arcade doesn't have as many high-profile titles as Netflix, focusing on padding its library with freemium-style games.

Netflix Games makes games tied to their IPs and is more accessible than the Apple-locked Apple Arcade.

Netflix provides better value for money by offering both video and game content.

I was a happy Apple Arcade subscriber, but that was before I knew better. Then I tried Netflix Games. Since then, I've realized some things that will make this my last month of being an Apple Arcade subscriber.

Netflix Isn't Just Making Freemium Games Free

Apple Arcade provides access to over 200 premium games. That is a lot for sure, but after being there for a while, it just seems that it's mostly offering freemium-style games.

There are exceptional titles on Apple Arcade, such as Bolatro+, Stardew Valley+, and Slay the Spire+. Ultimately, many games feel like ways to avoid ads and microtransactions rather than enjoying a unique experience. I'm looking for more than what could have been freemium and that "what's next?" feeling.

Netflix, on the other hand, has a smaller library of 120 games, but it's more carefully curated. You will find some more high-profile games on Netflix. Good examples include Katana ZERO, Hades, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, and GTA: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition.

These are full-fledged indie games (and one AAA game from the PS2 era) that you will find on consoles and PC. Netflix Games makes me feel like I am getting more than just freemium mobile games made free. Furthermore, I'm eager to see what will be added next if the service can secure even more quality titles like the ones mentioned above.

Netflix Offers Games Based on Its Shows and Movies

One more thing Netflix Games is doing well, instead of just making already-available premium and freemium games free, is offering games tied to its IPs. This is a brilliant strategy because it extends the experience of their shows and movies beyond passive entertainment. This is a clever move by Netflix to stand out in both streaming and gaming markets.

Apple TV+ does have series and movies with gaming potential, but its focus on prestigious dramas often makes adapting them to interactive formats like video games more challenging. Netflix has a wider variety of genre offerings that naturally lend themselves to game adaptations, which is why they have seen success with titles like Stranger Things: 1984, Squid Games: Unleashed, Too Hot to Handle 3, and Netflix Stories.

Not that this is the only reason Apple hasn't ventured into original gaming content for its IPs. Launching a dedicated gaming division is a huge investment that doesn't always pay off for companies that aren't entertainment-focused (let's not forget about Google Stadia and Amazon Games). At the moment, it seems Apple Arcade is comfortable offering licensed IPs over creating their own.

Netflix Games Are Not Locked to the Apple Ecosystem

With Apple Arcade, I can only use that subscription on Apple devices—iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. If I switch to Android, I lose access to all the games in the catalog. There is also a personal reason behind leaving this Apple-locked games subscription service—I am gaming more on my Android tablet now, and it doesn't look like I am getting an iPad anytime soon.

Netflix Games is more accessible since I can play games on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. I will also be able to play Netflix's game offerings on a TV and computer in the future once the feature becomes widely available. The best part is that many games on Netflix support cloud saves, allowing me to pick up where I left off on another device.

I Already Pay for Netflix's Video Content (Games are a Nice Bonus)

I have been a Netflix subscriber since I subscribed to watch The Old Guard in 2020. While Netflix doesn't have a wide selection of anime like Crunchyroll, it has managed to kindle my passion for it after I binged Monster, Jujutsu Kaisen, and The Rising of the Shield Hero. Furthermore, I always manage to find an old movie or comedy special to enjoy over the weekend.