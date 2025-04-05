Why I'll Keep My OLED Switch After Buying a Switch 2 By Sydney Butler Published 1 hour ago Follow Followed Like Thread Link copied to clipboard Related Nintendo Hasn’t Sold Me on the Switch 2 Why My Switch Travels With Me, But My Handheld PC Doesn't Nintendo Will Let You Share Switch Games With 'Virtual Game Cards' Sign in to your How-To Geek account Sam ilustra/Shutterstock.com | Nintendo Summary Some games won't run better on Switch 2, making OLED better for those titles. The OLED Switch is more portable due to its smaller size, ideal for on-the-go gaming.