NixOS is a Linux distribution that focuses on reproducibility, declarative configuration, and robust package management. Its unique approach to system configuration and package management makes it an attractive choice for users seeking more control over their Linux environment.

I first discovered NixOS while listening to the Linux Unplugged podcast. As a die-hard Arch Linux user, I wasn't actively seeking a new distribution, but NixOS caught my attention with its promise of reproducibility. Initially, it sounded daunting, but as I delved deeper, I realized it offered remarkable features that no other Linux distro could match.

Reproducibility and Reliability Save Me Time

NixOS's reproducibility feature allows me to set up my configuration once and deploy it across multiple systems with ease. This has been a huge time-saver, especially when setting up my laptop, desktop, servers, and even containers at home. I can simply pull down my configs from GitHub, and everything is up and running in no time.

For example, deploying my NixOS server is a breeze. I can define all my services, including NextCloud, Plex, Samba, and my own Wireguard VPN, in a single configuration file. This approach eliminates the need for tedious post-installation scripts or manual configuration.

Declarative Configuration Makes Deployment Easier

NixOS's declarative configuration makes managing systems significantly easier. I've even written a program called Configbuilder in Go, which allows me to select pre-defined NixOS modules from my GitHub repository and quickly build any system I need.

This approach enables me to declare my system configuration ahead of time, making it easy to deploy and manage multiple systems.

NixOS's package manager is another reason I'm a fan of this distribution. It handles isolated builds and dependencies with ease, making it a joy to work with. As someone who codes in Python and Go, I appreciate being able to write a shell.nix file and instantly have all the necessary tools at my disposal with nix-shell .

Updates are also a breeze, and I never have to worry about things breaking. If I want to test out the unstable branch, I can do so without any anxiety, knowing that I can easily roll back to a previous state if needed.

Security Is Built-In

Security is essential to me, and NixOS delivers. The nix-store and NixOS's package handling make security management significantly simpler. Setting up firewall rules ahead of time is a huge time-saver, and I can easily verify my security configuration and refine it as needed.

In the past, an SSH exploit attempted to introduce a backdoor, but thanks to NixOS's package management, my systems were unaffected. While this isn't guaranteed to always be the case, it was reassuring nonetheless.

Helpful Community, Thorough Documentation

The NixOS community is incredibly supportive, particularly on platforms like Reddit and Jupiter Broadcasting. While the community has faced challenges, including governance disputes and moderation issues, the overall spirit of collaboration and innovation within NixOS remains strong.

The documentation for NixOS can be somewhat challenging, but once you grasp the declarative syntax and fundamental differences between NixOS and other distributions, it becomes more manageable. I've found the community-provided resources and documentation to be invaluable in helping me understand NixOS's unique approach.

Highly Customizable and Flexible

NixOS's flexibility is one of its strongest points. I've even created a Python-based tool called Nixpkger to simplify the process of installing programs. It injects package names directly into my configuration, making it feel more like using Ubuntu, where package management is often more straightforward.

Combined with Configbuilder, I can quickly set up systems that perfectly meet my needs.

Give NixOS a Try!

NixOS has revolutionized the way I manage my systems. Its reproducibility, declarative configuration, excellent package management, and robust security features make it an outstanding choice for anyone seeking more control over their Linux environment. If you haven't tried NixOS yet, I highly recommend giving it a shot – it might just become your go-to distribution as well.