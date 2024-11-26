Key Takeaways The Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop environment can demand more from your system, which can cause slowdowns on older computers.

Xfce is the alternative desktop environment for Mint. It's less flashy but makes more efficient use of resources.

You can install Xfce via terminal or software manager within a few minutes to try it out.

Linux is a great operating system for older computers. The open source operating system requires far fewer resources than Windows or macOS, and is thus a great way to breathe new life into an old laptop. However, sometimes when using Linux Mint, you may still run into some issues.

Why the Cinnamon Desktop Isn't for Everyone

When you download Linux Mint, you probably roll with the Cinnamon desktop environment—I know I did. It’s the default for the distro, insofar as Linux can have one, and it’s pretty great. It gives you a Windows feel without all the nonsense that has made Microsoft’s OS so very, very annoying to use (and you can really make Cinnamon pop).

However, with Cinnamon so heavy on the graphics, it also demands more of your system, which is where older machines may struggle. I installed Linux Mint Cinnamon on a laptop that was already behind the times when I bought it a decade ago and it just didn’t run very well. Lots of slowdowns and issues with loading programs, all of which made it nearly unusable.

However, I’m a big Mint fan and don’t want to ditch it entirely for a lightweight distro like Arch Linux, say. Thankfully, Linux being Linux, Mint has more than one desktop environment to choose from.

Cinnamon vs. Xfce

Enter Xfce, the other “default” desktop environment for Mint. Though it’s not as appealing visually as Cinnamon is, it’s perfect for people that eschew frills or need an OS that gets the job done without hogging too much of the system’s computing power.

That said, it’s not like you’re going from using sleek and shiny Cinnamon to dowdy Xfce. It works almost exactly the same and thus is still a very good visual desktop environment, it’s just a bit less polished. However, the increase in performance on my old laptop is noticeable, and I won't switch back any time soon.

How to Switch to Xfce From Cinnamon

To see if Xfce is right for you, let’s first take it for a test drive. You can install it on your current system without too much effort so you can see if you like it. There are two ways to do so, via the terminal or via the GUI.

Installing Xfce via the Terminal

To install Xfce using the terminal, first update your system.

sudo apt update

Then, run the following command to install XfceO

sudo apt-get install xubuntu-desktop -y

This may take a few minutes, but when it’s done all you need to do is reboot the system. You will be using Xfce once the system has restarted.

Installing Xfce from Software Manager

You can also install Xfce from the Software Manager. To do so, find it in your menu, and then enter “xfce” into the search field.

Find the package labeled “Xfce4” (highlighted in the screenshot) and then click “Install.”

Then reboot and you should be using Xfce. Just uninstall it to switch back.

How (and Why) to Reinstall Mint With Xfce

If after installing Xfce you decide you like it enough to keep using it, I recommend that you do a fresh install with the Xfce package. Generally speaking, the desktop environment will simply run smoother if it was built up at install rather than after the fact.

You can find the Xfce edition on the Linux Mint homepage, usually the entry right below the Cinnamon edition. Other than that, it’s exactly the same process to install Linux Mint. It shouldn’t take more than a few minutes.

Switching from Cinnamon to Xfce is easy, and you can always switch back if it turns out you don’t like it. That said, I think the chances are good that you’ll like the performance boost like I did, especially on older systems.