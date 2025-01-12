My work PC is an old potato, and Chrome makes its fans cry whenever I open a lot of tabs. I always thought it was just my aging computer’s fault, until I switched to Firefox and found out it was Chrome all along.

Everything That Chrome Can Do and More

For as long as I can remember, Chrome has been my go-to. All my passwords, bookmarks, and extensions are always available wherever I log into my Google account. I only use the browser on my PC, which is why I’ve never felt the need to upgrade it. At least until recently, when it started to struggle when I installed a couple of new Chrome extensions.

I figured it’s finally time to add more RAM to this machine or say farewell to it entirely. For the time being, I switched to Firefox. I made a new account for it and linked it to the sync chain on the PC and my phone. To my surprise, my old timer PC runs it just fine, even with a ton of tabs open. No more angry fan noises.

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek

And even more surprisingly, Firefox does everything Chrome does. The sync works perfectly across devices. You get a huge selection of browser add-ons, and you can customize a lot of the interface. It even has many neat features that Chrome doesn’t.

The one feature it doesn’t have is the ability to turn regular web pages into web apps that you can launch from the desktop or taskbar. That’s something I wish the devs would add, but except for this nitpick, I don’t think I’ll be switching back to Chrome. Let me try to convince you why you should try Firefox too.

Superior Tab Management

Other than the search tabs feature, managing tabs in Chrome hasn’t changed in almost two decades (I’m not counting “Tab Groups” because they’re messy and confusing). A lot of people keep countless tabs open and all Chrome gives you is a cramped-up bar filled with tiny buttons that hide the text. Good luck finding a tab without hovering over each one.

Firefox has similar tab bars and buttons, but it has something Chrome doesn’t: Firefox View. Firefox View is a window where you can see all your open tabs in one place. It’s conveniently stashed in a corner and opens with a single click.

You can sort the open tabs by recent activity or just by tab order. You can also search for open tabs.

You can cycle through recently closed tabs, the entire search history, and even the tabs you’ve got open on other devices—all easily accessible, searchable, and sortable. There’s also a recent browsing tab where all the open tabs, recent tabs, and tabs from other devices are pooled together.

If you’re someone who keeps a lot of tabs open and wastes too much time rummaging through them, trust me, you’ll love Firefox View.

Built-in Pocket So You Never Lose a Link

You know when you don’t want to lose a link, but it’s also not important enough to bookmark? Firefox has a button for that. It’s called Pocket and it keeps all your links safe in a tidy little collection.

Even more importantly, it does so with a single click. Just click the tiny Pocket icon next to the address bar once, and it’ll be added to your saved collection. The collection syncs directly with your Firefox profile, so you can access it anywhere.