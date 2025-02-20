The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is an incredible phone with all the latest and greatest specs. It's arguably the best Android smartphone you can get right now, so I quickly bought one. After using the phone for nearly two weeks, I returned it for a smaller model.

Why I Waited So Long to Buy a New Phone

Samsung's latest flagship Ultra device is everything you'd want in a smartphone. It packs a huge screen, crazy fast performance, all-day battery life, the newest version of Android full of AI tricks, excellent cameras, and that S-Pen stylus. I've had the Galaxy S21 Ultra for four years, and the S25 Ultra finally got me to upgrade.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is still a great phone, but it's getting old. Mine was running out of storage, and it's no longer getting major software updates. It's the longest I've ever kept a phone, but it was time for a change. Only the new Ultra isn't the phone I ended up keeping.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra Is Just Too Big and Unwieldy

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

When the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks first started appearing, I was thrilled that Samsung had ditched the sharp squared corners for something round(ish). That makes it far easier and more comfortable to hold. And while it's a personal preference, I much prefer the rounded back of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which further improves ergonomics. It's still not enough.

Simply put, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is just too big. It's so wide that reaching across the screen is nearly impossible, and stretching to the top is just as difficult. It's almost painful to use for extended periods. The square sides, back, and corners aren't rounded enough to make it as comfortable as the Galaxy S25 Plus or even the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It's a big, heavy, expensive brick of a phone. Some people love that. I'm apparently not one of them.

The Galaxy S25 Plus Is Nearly Perfect (For Me)

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

I returned the Galaxy S25 Ultra and went with the Galaxy S25 Plus instead, and I'd recommend potential buyers try them both in-store before making a purchase. The Galaxy S25 Plus is nearly as good and was the perfect option for me.

Don't get me wrong, it's irritating that Samsung isn't innovating or being creative with its design. The S25 Plus looks nearly identical to the S24+ and, to a degree, the S23+ before it. However, this year, it's way closer to the Ultra in terms of specs than the S21, S22, and S23 series. As a result, it's a solid choice and what I'd consider the best option for most people.

Here's why I think so in a few key areas. For a more detailed breakdown, here's how the Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra compare.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Galaxy S25 Plus Display: 6.9-inch 3120 x 1440, LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz 6.7-inch 3120 x 1440, LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W Fast Charging 4,900mAh, 45W Fast Charging CPU: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Cameras: 200MP f/1.7 main, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 telephoto 50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 120°, 10MP f/2.4,3x Optical Zoom

Sure, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a slightly bigger screen, but the S25 Plus is still plenty big. The battery is a measly 100mAh more, which won't make much difference, even if the Ultra has slightly better internal cooling components. Those small differences aren't enough to warrant the bigger model.

For example, the Galaxy S22 Plus screen was only 0.2 inches smaller, but it was of lower quality and resolution, and it had a substantially smaller battery than the S22 Ultra. The S23 series had similar gaps. Those differences are the smallest with the newest Galaxy S25 Plus vs Ultra.

In my opinion, the only reason to get the Ultra over the Plus is the upgraded cameras. That said, I had the S21 Ultra with a crazy telephoto zoom, and it was more of a party trick than anything. It's cool but not wildly useful day-to-day. The S25 Ultra's dedicated 5x zoom camera certainly takes better photos when you zoom in from 30x to 100x, but the results quickly lose quality to the point they're not super usable. Then, on the front, all S25 models have the same 12MP selfie shooter.

What's important to me is a phone with a big, beautiful display, smooth performance, solid and consistently great cameras, and all-day battery life. Both of these phones deliver 100% in that aspect, but the Galaxy S25 Plus does it in a more affordable, thin, comfortable, and usable package.

I just couldn't bear the massive Galaxy S25 Ultra. I've had the Galaxy S25 Plus for nearly a week now, and I couldn't be happier. The screen is actually a wee bit smaller than my old S21 Ultra, going from 6.8 inches to 6.7 inches. It's not as tall, and it doesn't have a curved screen, so the S25 Plus feels bigger.

This new phone is fast and capable, takes excellent photos, and will suffice until I upgrade once Samsung finally updates its design and cameras. Now, dealing with the AT&T return process is another story itself.