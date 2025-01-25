Summary I started using my MacBook Air with an Apple Studio Display, so switching to the M4 Mac mini made sense for my desk-bound usage.

The iPad Pro is a powerful tablet with a gorgeous OLED display and Magic Keyboard compatibility that covers all my portable bases.

The Mac mini's remarkable value, plentiful ports, and Thunderbolt 4 speeds bas transformed my workspace.

Apple’s new Mac mini isn’t supposed to compete with the MacBook Air but its extra small footprint, powerful M4 chip, and reasonable cost lured me in. Here's why you too should consider the Mac mini and iPad Pro lifestyle.

The Transition to Mac Mini Started Years Ago

Apple

I used to think that I was laptop-bound forever. As a technology journalist constantly working at different events and even just bouncing around the house, a portable machine seemed non-negotiable. So, I’ve been a happy MacBook Air user for a long time.

Three things ultimately made me transition back to being a desktop user. The first was when Apple released its Studio Display. That sent me down a path of prioritizing sitting at a desk, instead of living my computing life more nomadically. Fast-forward to 2024, and I built a more permanent workspace.

It turns out that it’s really nice to use a large display instead of a smaller one for daily work. Since the release of Apple’s M1 chip, it’s been a breeze to use a MacBook Air with the lid closed, in clamshell mode, connected to a monitor. Plus, the Studio Display has great built-in speakers and a very usable front camera.

The iPad Pro’s OLED Screen Is Really Nice

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The second step in moving away from a MacBook Air came with Apple’s iPad Pro with M4. The high-end tablet is notable for several reasons, including being the first Apple device to debut the M4 chip and the first iPad with an OLED screen.

The iPad Pro suddenly became a faster computing device than a handful of the company’s other laptops and desktops. On the visual front, its dual OLED tech makes the images on the screen pop. To top it off, the iPad Pro is among the thinnest devices Apple has ever released. That makes it lighter than ever and easier to hold.

When you pair the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro with the tablet, it feels like a laptop replacement. It’s limited on the software front in a few areas, but it also offers cellular connectivity, which has been a determining factor for choosing it over an Air. I really value not having to find Wi-Fi to do work on the go.

The Mac Mini Nailed the Assignment

Apple

With a first-party, Mac-optimized monitor and a great portable iPad, the final piece of the puzzle was the release of the new Mac mini.

Apple's new small desktop is most identifiable by its size reduction. It now measures five inches wide by five inches deep, and two inches tall. It’s not too much larger than an Apple TV 4K. It should fit on any desk or tabletop. It also has some serious power, with the entry model sporting a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU M4 chip (and all of Apple’s computers now start with 16GB of RAM).

The tipping point was the mini’s port selection. With a monitor plugged into my MacBook Air, I only had one port available for everything else I wanted to connect. On the flip side, the base-level mini has five USB-C ports, the rear three of which feature Thunderbolt 4 speeds.

Having two front USB-C ports also means being able to easily plug in my X100VI camera to import product photos. I don't use ethernet or HDMI much, but those are there too.

Picking Multiple Devices Over One

Since I was using my MacBook Air more like a desktop over time—and using my iPad Pro more like a laptop—it made sense to make the switch to the Mac mini. The single laptop lifestyle covered all my needs but didn’t meet all of them exactly. I desperately wanted more ports without the mess of a hub and cables.

Despite being small, the Mac mini is still a stationary computer. It needs a monitor and peripherals, so it won’t work for people who don’t have a dedicated workspace. But if the iPad can cover your portable needs and you find yourself not moving your laptop around much, the mini can be a transformative device. It managed to shake up my workspace.