Ever since Street Fighter II entered arcades in 1991, motion inputs have been a defining part of the fighting game genre. Not everyone loves the complexity of motion inputs, and many people have turned off the genre altogether because of them, but there's a reason they've stuck around for so long.

What Makes Motion Inputs So Divisive?

If you've ever played a traditional fighting game, you've almost certainly dealt with motion inputs. "Motion inputs" are button commands that require you to perform a series of consecutive directional inputs to execute specific attacks. For example, fans of Street Fighter will recognize the quarter circle forward input—which involves pressing "down" and pushing the stick or directional pad in a 90° motion to the right—as the beginning of the input command for Ryu and Ken's "Hadouken."

Motion inputs vary in complexity. Street Fighter II's hadouken is a famously simple move to perform, only requiring players to perform a quarter circle forward and press a "punch" button. However, every fighting game move set features a mix of simple commands and lengthy inputs with difficult motions.

Some attacks require you to perform multiple quarter circles and button presses in quick succession. Others involve more complex motion inputs such as half-circles (180° directional inputs), charge motions (holding one directional input before quickly pressing the opposite direction), or dragon punch (DP) motions, which begin with a left or right directional before pressing downward in a z-shaped motion.

Most motion inputs aren't all that difficult to perform on their own, but the real challenge comes from performing under pressure. Things get tricky when you have to perfectly execute multiple consecutive motions to perform a move while fighting another player. Taking your time to execute these motions will leave you vulnerable, placing you under pressure to complete the inputs as fast as possible. This may not seem too difficult for longtime fighting game fans who have mastered these inputs, but inexperienced players are likely to repeatedly fumble the more complex motions.

This is where motion inputs differ from other video game control schemes. In contrast to the simple and intuitive controls found in other genres, motion inputs require practice to properly understand. If you want to learn anything beyond the fundamentals of a character's move set, you're encouraged to spend time memorizing and practicing difficult motions and precise inputs. Learning motion inputs can be a massive time commitment, and it's a large part of why many players struggle to get into fighting games.

This admittedly isn't helped by the fact that some fighting games like Tekken 7 and The King of Fighters XV feature enormous rosters with over 50 playable fighters, with some Tekken characters possessing over 100 unique commands and attack strings. You certainly aren't expected to learn how to play every character, but just figuring out where to start can be overwhelming for first-time players.

Motion inputs will eventually seem less daunting once you get used to them, but they only represent the start of the fighting game genre's complexity. It's not enough just knowing how to perform motion inputs; you will also need to learn when to use these attacks, when to block, how to read your opponents, and make use of other mechanics to play at a high level. If you want to get really technical, study a character's frame data to find the strengths and weaknesses of their individual moves.

Fighting games are already complicated on their own, which is why some players see motion inputs as an unnecessary roadblock for newcomers to the genre. Beginner-friendly fighting game franchises like Mortal Kombat and Super Smash Bros. have proven that fighting games can still deliver deep mechanics and satisfying combat with heavily simplified inputs.

Despite these issues, traditional motion inputs are still widely used among prominent fighting game franchises like Street Fighter and Tekken. This isn't likely to change anytime soon, as many fighting game fans (myself included) actually prefer playing with complex motion inputs. They may seem obtuse and needlessly complicated, but there are a few reasons that fighting game fans have grown to love motion inputs.

Motion Inputs Are Supposed to Be Challenging