Linux Mint is a stable, reliable, and user-friendly Linux distro that provides a smooth transition for Windows users coming to Linux. But despite giving it several honest tries, I just don't seem to like it. Here's why Linux Mint and I just don't click, despite its objective merits.

I Am Not Looking for a Tool But an Experience

Linux Mint feels like moving to a new city but decorating your apartment exactly like your old one! In other words, I don’t see the point of this exercise.

Don’t get me wrong—Linux Mint as an OS is fine, in the sense that it’s built on solid foundations and does everything expected of an OS. It supports almost all the tools you need for desktop computing and functions without major hiccups—all the practical qualities you'd want in an operating system. The problem, however, is just that—Linux Mint is more substance, less style!

When I use an operating system, I am not just seeking something that works—I can get that with Windows or macOS. I am looking for something that feels fresh and exciting, that will feel nice to use as I toil away eight hours of my life sitting in front of it every single day. I want an operating system that’s fun and adapts to my needs and requirements.

Linux Mint nails the basics of what it means to be an operating system, but it’s just not as flexible as I’d like it to be. It lacks the personality and liveliness that I crave from my operating system. It tries to capture the traditional desktop metaphor reminiscent of Windows 7 and XP—which it admittedly nails. Unfortunately, that’s the thing I am trying to leave behind in search of a new desktop computing paradigm.

Customization Options Are Relatively Limited

If I had to be more specific, my main qualms with Linux Mint are its desktop environments. When downloading Linux Mint, you have access to three desktop environments—Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. All three carry the same Windows 7 and XP-style desktop layout. Granted, Cinnamon is more polished than the others, but they look more or less the same with a design that feels decades old at this point.

In comparison, KDE Plasma (another desktop environment) is also Windows 7-ish with its default layout, but it manages to look fresh and modern. The desktop environment is also loaded with an insane amount of customization options. With access to hundreds (possibly more) themes, widgets, and customization scripts, you can not only give KDE Plasma a complete design overhaul, but also add tons of useful features to the computing experience.