There are countless streaming services available these days, for better or worse. If you're looking for an all-in-one option with live TV, your choices quickly fall to a select few. Here's why I chose YouTube TV over Hulu + Live TV or Sling and why it's the best option for most.

Things I Liked About Hulu + Live TV

I've spent significant time with all the major TV streaming options available. For a while, I had a base Hulu package and Sling TV. Eventually, I went all-in with Hulu + Live TV and enjoyed the content and frequent updates, but overall, the user experience needs some help.

Despite the clunky and, at times, confusing TV app, Hulu + Live TV has a robust content library full of TV shows and movies, local channels, and more, not to mention the addition of Disney+ and ESPN+ for sports fans is a huge bonus. You can access 95+ live TV channels like ABC, ESPN, Fox, and CBS. Live TV packages include unlimited DVR and two simultaneous streams, but you can't share passwords.

Some of Hulu + Live TV's channel lineup.

The best aspect of Hulu + Live TV is that it's three streaming services in one. You get everything offered by Hulu Live, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus, which is a pretty compelling package.

Overall, I have two major complaints: the user interface/experience and the cost. If you're trying to choose between Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, both are excellent, but Hulu is more expensive. After price increases in 2023, Hulu jacked up its prices again in August 2024, and it's quickly becoming a considerable expense.

This year, Hulu + Live TV went from $76 to $83 per month, and if you don't want ads, it'll cost you $96 a month. Spending nearly $100 monthly to deal with the frustrating user interface eventually wore me down. I switched to YouTube TV, and I love it.

What YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV Have in Common

Considering these are two of the best and most popular cable TV alternatives, it's no surprise that they have a lot in common. Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer all four major broadcast networks. Both deliver ESPN for sports, popular news stations, simultaneous streams, and unlimited DVR recording.

The channel lineup is pretty similar, too, although if you're looking for specifics, you may want to dig further to see if either option has what you want. For example, Hulu offers the Lifetime channel while YouTube TV doesn't, but YouTube TV has AMC. Then, while YouTube TV offers three simultaneous streams to Hulu + Live TV's two, both offer unlimited streaming for an additional fee if you have a bigger family. Both provide additional add-on packages with Max, Showtime, Starz, etc., and optional 4K content.

Which streaming service is better depends on your budget and whether you'd rather watch sports, movies, or Disney content.

Here's What Gives YouTube TV a Big Advantage

Corbin Davenport / Google

So, what makes YouTube TV better, and why did I choose it over Hulu + Live TV? Several reasons contributed to that decision, but YouTube TV is hands-down the best option if you're a sports fan; it has a better UI, and it's more affordable.

YouTube TV is currently $72.99 per month. Depending on your Hulu Live subscription, that's a savings of between $10 and $23 per month, which adds up throughout the year. YouTube TV boasts over 100+ channels, more features, cloud recording, streaming on more devices (without an additional charge), and a solid on-demand selection.

However, the biggest reason I chose YouTube TV over Hulu is sports. I'm a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and watch a ton of NFL, NCAAF, and NHL content. YouTube TV is now home to the NFL Sunday Ticket, and the Multiview feature is amazing. With Multiview, you can watch up to four games at the same time, even different sports, and easily switch between them.

Additionally, YouTube TV displays key plays and live scoring updates, and its lineup includes Fox, FS1, TBS, TNT, and others that offer NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and plenty of regional college sports.

When you combine all the TV shows and channels, movies, sports, features, NFL Sunday Ticket, and a friendly user interface with a more affordable price point, it's easy to see why YouTube TV is the winner.