Finally, after wishlisting it for years, I've bought the definitive Blu-ray collection of Star Trek: The Next Generation! It wasn't cheap, so why spend a significant chunk of change on a show that's easy to stream? Glad you asked!

I’ve Been Watching TNG on Netflix for Years

I live outside the USA, which means that Netflix still has most of the Star Trek series that are still on Netflix. This has been my main way of watching the show for years, and the HD version of Star Trek: The Next Generation has been on Netflix for almost a decade at this point.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek Star Trek looks pretty decent on my CRT TV too!

I watch at least a few seasons each year, and you could say this is my comfort show. It's the Trek I grew up with and still my favorite by far. When the "full journey" remastered box set of the show was released, it was way too expensive for my budget. However, I knew that at some point I would have to buy it, and over the years the price has come down somewhat and importing Blu-rays to my country has become easier, with specialist physical media shops offering the box set for the equivalent of around $200.

"The Full Journey" is the Region B (though actually region-free) import. The US region version is called "The Complete Series".

Luckily for me, I was able to snag an unsealed, but completely unused set for a mere $100, and that's an offer I could not refuse. Thank goodness for Facebook Marketplace!

Nothing Beats the Feeling of Owning a Physical Media Set

I love streaming services, and use them on a daily basis, but a few years ago I started collecting physical media because I realized that at some point these services would either shut down, or they would simply stop hosting the content that's currently available. My wife was none too pleased when King of the Hill was removed from Netflix. I'm still working on getting her a complete set of DVDs, and while it's now streaming on Hulu, it's not available in my region. I'm hoping that, with the upcoming revival we'll see a new complete box set, maybe even on Blu-ray. Now that would be something, I tell ya what.

So, finally having this Blu-ray set in my hands feels awesome, since unless something horrible happens, it should guarantee access to one of my favorite shows for the rest of my life. Or at least until I can no longer find a working Blu-ray player.

The Quality Difference Is Significant

There's no real way for me to convey how much better the Blu-ray version of the show looks compared to the streaming version on Netflix. I could take photos of either version playing on my OLED TV, but you have to see it playing in person for it to be obvious. While both are ostensibly the same resolution, the color, contrast, and fine detail in the BD version are clearly better. Likewise, motion looks better, and, of course, the Blu-ray gives a perfectly consistent, quality-controlled image every time. It's not subject to the vagaries of my (admittedly high-speed) internet connection.

From the moment I popped in the first disc, I could tell that both the image and sound were significantly more dynamic and clear than the streaming version. Switching directly back to the Netflix version, it was like putting on sunglasses and earmuffs in comparison. Again, the streaming version of the show is a fine way to watch and enjoy it, but the quality difference isn't subtle.

The Extra Content Was Worth the Price Alone

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

Apart from having the definitive way to watch my favorite Star Trek, I'm champing at the bit to dig into the special features, which include extensive interviews that were filmed specifically for this box set and many other season-specific features.

A lot of this content isn't part of any online version of the series, and goodness knows, I don't want it disappearing from where I can access it. So now I can boldly go back to my favorite show without worrying about what a company on the other side of the planet might decide to do with it.