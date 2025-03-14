It's been over 20 years since Sony released a cassette player, and cassette sales are so minuscule they barely show up on market reports. So, naturally, I decided now would be a good time to buy a Walkman. I can explain.

Yes, there aren't many logical reasons for buying a cassette player in 2025. All the advantages cassettes boasted in their heyday are irrelevant now, and vinyl has made a comeback to be the darling child of physical media once again. Still, cassettes mean something to me, and you might feel the same way.

Why Cassettes?

Cassettes were the first music format I remember being introduced to. My dad had a leather carrying case full of tapes from artists such as KISS, AC/DC, Foreigner, Van Halen, Bon Jovi, and Bruce Springsteen, and I loved to look at the cover art and J-card inserts. Occasionally, I'd pop a tape into my Talkboy Deluxe and give it a listen.

However, by the time I was old enough to buy music myself, CDs were far and away the dominant format. I had a small but respectable collection of CDs, but when streaming came along, I was very excited about it. That's how I've been listening to music ever since.

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

Only in the last few years have I thought about physical media again. Like a lot of music lovers, my first instinct was to get into vinyl. I didn't have any past experience with it, but I've always felt there's something inherently "cool" about playing a vinyl record on a turntable. Shortly into my "vinyl phase," I realized it wasn't doing anything for me.

I didn't have sentimental feelings attached to vinyl. Without the nostalgia, it's simply an outdated music format with inferior sound quality and a more cumbersome listening experience. So, I lost interest in physical media until I saw a photo of an old Sony Walkman, and something lit up inside me.

New Cassette Players Suck

Here's the funny thing: I never actually owned a Walkman cassette player. All the cassettes I played as a child were with my Talkboy Deluxe or the under-cabinet radio/cassette player in my family's kitchen. But I grew up in the '90s, and the aesthetic of Walkmans from that era still speaks to me.

However, when I first started thinking about cassettes again, my first thought was not to buy a 30+-year-old Walkman. It turns out that modern cassette players kinda suck. When Sony stopped making cassette players in the early 2000s, most of the equipment it was using to produce phenomenal Walkmans went away, too.