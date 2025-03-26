Summary Coiled cables are mostly for aesthetics, not to improve performance.

The real practical benefit comes with the robust aviator connector, allowing you to swap between keyboards more easily.

DIYing your own coiled cable is a fun project and can be a more budget-friendly alternative to a high-end coiled cable.

If you're as obsessed with mechanical keyboards as I am and spend all of your free time reading articles and watching videos about them, you've likely come across those weird coiled cables. This begs the question: why the heck are they coiled?

Coiled Keyboard Cables Are Mostly for Aesthetics

Keyboard enthusiasts love coiled cables primarily for their aesthetic appeal. A coiled cable looks great on your desk and gives it a more organized appearance, even though it doesn’t actually manage cables in the traditional sense. Additionally, coiled cables invoke nostalgia, as they’re reminiscent of the vintage cables once used in telephones and radio equipment.

Mechanical keyboards are highly customizable, and coiled cables are yet another customizable component that can cater to a specific aesthetic. They come in a variety of color and material combinations that you can match with your keyboard. I like pink and soft pastels, which is why I opted for a pink ATTACK SHARK Coiled USB-C Cable. Its sparkly pink color and gold accents perfectly complement my two keyboards with purple and pink keycaps.

While some companies might try to convince you that coiled cables provide lower transfer latency and a more robust signal that'll reliably deliver each keystroke to your PC, that's just snake oil. The reality is that coiled cables are just regular USB-C cables with a unique look.

Even if they feature gold plating, it's primarily for corrosion resistance (and because gold looks cool). USB-C cables transfer a digital signal that either reaches its destination or doesn't, and transfer speeds are irrelevant for keyboards. The best that a high-quality coiled keyboard cable can offer is slightly improved shielding against electromagnetic interference affecting the keyboard or nearby devices.

However, electromagnetic interference is not a concern you need to worry about, as even basic USB-C cables are shielded, and it’s especially not an issue with shorter keyboard cables. You should only buy a coiled keyboard cable if you think it looks good, not because of any claim that it’ll perform better.

Coiled Cables Actually (Sort Of) Serve a Practical Use

The traditional purpose of coiled cables is to provide plenty of cable length as needed, as the coils allow the cable to stretch significantly. For instance, my cable has 35 coils that take up only 7 inches of desk space, but the coiled section extends to a total length of 94 inches. While you'll probably never stretch the cable this much (and doing so would ruin the coil), it's still nice to have the extra length without the slack.