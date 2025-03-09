I've been enjoying amateur photography for years, but there's one piece of kit I've never owned up until this month: a variable ND filter. I can't believe I waited so long to get one–it's completely changed my photography capabilities.

What Is a VND (Variable ND) Filter?

For those unfamiliar, a variable ND filter (VND from now on) is basically like sunglasses for your camera. There are standard ND filters that come in fixed ND values, each equating to an exposure stop value. A variable ND filter will typically spin in some form or fashion, offering a variable amount of exposure to stop darkness for your camera lens.

VND filters are used quite often by landscape photographers. However, that's not the only group that uses the filters.

One major use of a VND filter is to be able to slow your shutter speed down without blowing an image out. Take a waterfall, for instance. Without the VND, I was able to go as slow as 1/13 of a second for my shutter speed without blowing out the waterfall. Once I put the VND on my lens, I was able to effectively go as slow as I wanted. For the type of shot I wanted, I really only went up to 2.5 seconds, but that's still quite slow for a midday shoot.

Why Didn’t I Buy One Sooner?