Anyone who has stepped into the world of Linux knows it's not a singular operating system like Windows or Mac. There are literally hundreds of Linux distributions (distros), from Ubuntu to Void Linux. So, what's the reason behind this overwhelming variety?

Each Distro Follows a Different Philosophy to Solve a Different Problem

Everyone has an opinion and each distro is an expression of that opinion. The Linux world is full of passionate developers and communities, each with their own vision of what makes the perfect operating system.

When a developer creates a Linux distro, it’s not about creating the best operating system because there can’t be an objectively best, one-size-fits-all operating system. Everyone has different needs and requirements, and different distros are optimized to cater to these different needs and requirements as best as possible. This way, you don’t need to modify your workflow to fit that of the operating system, but rather the operating system is fine-tuned to fit your workflow.

Let’s say you want something that works like Windows 10 and can breathe life into your older hardware that’s no longer supported by Microsoft. In that case, you can take a look at Linux Mint. Alternatively, perhaps you like the Mac's aesthetics but dislike the Apple price tag. In that case, you can try out PearOS or elementary OS.

That said, the difference isn’t just about looks, and extends to use cases as well. For example, Fedora comes packed with tons of developer tools, making it one of the best distros for programmers. Whereas, if you want a distro pre-optimized for gaming, then Garuda Linux is your jam. Then you have distros like Kali Linux, specifically optimized for the unique needs of pen testers and cybersecurity specialists.

Now, Ubuntu fits in as a general-purpose distro similar to Windows and macOS. You can manually tweak Ubuntu to look and feel like Windows or macOS. Likewise, you can also install apps and drivers to make it perfect for programming, gaming, and cybersecurity use cases. But that needs a lot of time investment and some technical know-how. Instead, if you have a specific use case in mind, you can simply download a distro designed for it and get busy doing the work at hand.

Some Distros Share Philosophy But Disagree on Execution



fatmawati achmad zaenuri / Shutterstock

Sometimes, different Linux distributions pursue identical goals but take divergent paths to reach them. This happens because teams disagree about which technical approach best achieves their shared vision.

Consider Ubuntu and Linux Mint—both explicitly target newcomers to Linux and aim to create user-friendly experiences. However, they implement this vision differently. Ubuntu uses a heavily customized version of GNOME as its desktop environment, creating a unique and somewhat macOS-inspired interface. Linux Mint, meanwhile, developed Cinnamon, a desktop environment deliberately reminiscent of Windows, to help former Windows users feel at home.

Similarly, both Pop!_OS and elementary OS aim to deliver polished desktop experiences, but Pop!_OS focuses on power users and productivity, while elementary OS emphasizes beautiful design and simplicity inspired by macOS.

Even when distros use the same desktop environment, they often customize it differently. Fedora provides a near-vanilla GNOME experience, while Ubuntu modifies GNOME extensively with its own theme, dock, and workflow adjustments. Both use GNOME, but the end-user experience differs significantly.

This diversity of approaches allows users to find a distribution that not only aligns with their goals but also implements them in a way that matches their preferences. This adds another level of personalization, allowing you to find a distro that feels that much more personal—catering to your unique needs.

People Can Make as Many Distros as They Like

Perhaps the most fundamental reason for these many Linux distributions is simply that there’s nothing to stop people from creating them. The open-source nature of Linux means anyone with the technical knowledge can take the existing code, modify it, and release their own distribution.



Iconic Bestiary / Shutterstock

The Linux kernel, GNU tools, desktop environments, and most Linux applications are all freely available for redistribution and modification. This openness eliminates barriers to entry that exist in proprietary operating systems. You can't legally create and distribute your own modified version of Windows or macOS. With Linux, it's not just permitted—it's encouraged.

This freedom leads to experimentation and innovation. When developers disagree with decisions made by their current distribution, they can fork it and create something new that aligns with their vision. Ubuntu began as a fork of Debian, and Linux Mint started as a derivative of Ubuntu. Each new branch potentially leads to innovations that might not have happened in a more controlled, closed-source environment.

The ability to create distributions also serves educational purposes. Many computer science students create their own Linux distributions as learning exercises, and some of these projects evolve into full-fledged distros with actual user bases.

Linux's diversity of distributions reflects its fundamental values of freedom, choice, and customization. The multitude of distros isn't a flaw but a feature—allowing users to find or create exactly the computing experience they desire. That said, it can get overwhelming for new users. Which is why we recommend starting with a simpler distro like Ubuntu or Linux Mint, then, slowly as you get to know the waters, you start distro-hopping to find systems that better complement your workflow.