Key Takeaways Cozy games provide low-stress, comforting gameplay in a variety of styles which can appeal to all sorts of gamers.

Cozy games experienced a resurgence during the pandemic of 2020, but the genre continues to thrive as more flock to relaxing games.

Stardew Valley is perhaps the poster child of the genre, though it can be played both as a laid back farming sim or a more serious life sim.

Titles like Stardew Valley and A Short Hike have helped define the "cozy" game, a sub-genre examplified by laid back, casual, and often slow-paced gameplay. So what makes the genre so appealing?

What Defines a Cozy Game, Anyway?

A "cozy" game doesn't mean snuggling up in a blanket while you play Valorant, although that's cozy in its own way. No, the genre of cozy games is difficult to define because many things come together to make a game cozy.

The overarching characteristic of a cozy game is that it gives you warm feelings that are hard to explain. Even people who play cozy games have a hard time defining them.

To define a game as cozy, several elements should be present, such as:

Low-stress and low-stakes

Little to no threat of danger or violence

Comforting music, graphics, or both

Calm, validating gameplay without any truly negative consequences

A game that's well-suited to short gameplay sessions and perfect for gamers without a lot of free time

These are broad strokes to define the genre and, as noted before, it can be challenging to determine exactly where a game falls on the "cozy" scale. While some cozy games might display one or more of these traits, a game might just as easily do the opposite.

Stardew Valley, one of the most well-known cozy titles, has combat as something the player can engage in that can result in you losing resources if things go wrong—a decidedly non-cozy activity. Other games like the aforementioned A Short Hike have little to no stakes at all, and emphasize the journey rather than the destination.

Where Did Cozy Games Come From?

Despite cozy games being so popular, they're not a new genre.

Just as it's hard to define what makes the genre, there has been a lot of argument about where these games came from. Most gamers agree that Nintendo's Harvest Moon from 1996 kicked off the farming sim genre from where most other cozy games came from. Others suggest that Sim City was the first entry into the genre.

Today, the genre is well represented, with a Steam search for the tag showing around 750 titles. Part of the proliferation of these games is because they really appeal to players, but many of the titles are also indie-developed. Indie developers seem to have a better time making these types of games. There are also many approaches to getting the same result, making for an interesting variety of gameplay mechanics.

Cozy games are attractive thanks to those different approaches. Many of these games are short, which makes them more approachable to many. Games like Gourdlets can take as long or as short as you'd like. Since you define your goals, you can choose to be as slow or quick as you want.

That "being in charge of your own destiny" thing is something that these games have, but it's understated to a great degree. But that's also part of why so many people like them.

A Wide Appeal Across the Board

Jason Dookeran/How To Geek

Gamers who come from all walks of life play cozy games. The genre's resurgence in popularity occurred during the pandemic as a way to help people relax, de-stress, and cope with what was happening around them. They offered an alternative to frenzied "boomer shooters" and require less commitment to many free to play or pay-to-win games. The focus on the player's agency meant a lot of people from all different walks of life experienced the genre at a difficult time.

After the pandemic, with fewer things to worry about, you might think that cozy games would simply die out. But having tasted the genre for the first time, many realized that they were great fans of such relaxing games. Most of these titles are inexpensive, making for a great palette cleanser between more intensive games. After my last Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough, I played some Minami Lane to relax before my next stress-inducing title.

What really drives the wide appeal is how many different types of cozy games there are. "Cozy" is such a loose term that developers have tried combining it with almost every other genre under the sun. Want a cozy roguelike? Into the Emberlands has you covered. How about a cozy platformer? Puzzles for Chef or Gibbon: Beyond the Trees are great positive-rated Steam games that will help you scratch that itch.

There's always a cozy game to help you chill and unwind from a stressful life, no matter your favorite genre. You don't even have to shell out too much cash either, as players with an Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus subscription get access to some excellent cozy titles.

How to Jump Into Cozy Gaming

So where do you start if you're just getting into cozy games? Luckily, jumping into cozy gaming is as simple as booting up Celeste and pressing the jump button. However, puns aside, the recommendation that most people would give as a starting point is the aforementioned Stardew Valley.

Many gamers consider this title to be the game that's most responsible for thrusting the genre into the mainstream. However, it is a long game, and players might get caught up in it and lose track of time. It's a great reflection of the genre's history, since many mechanics hearken back to the Harvest Moon days. Though it can be fun and relaxing, Stardew Valley can also feel like a chore if you fall into the trap of trying to do everything and treat the game like a job.

If you're more into management or want to explore what it takes to build a city, there are several titles you could explore. Minami Lane and Gourdlets take the cake for me in this genre because of their bite-sized gameplay. What's more, you could just play this when you have a few minutes of time since it's not a time-dependent game. Take your time with it and explore! Games like Townscaper and Dorf Romantik are also great city-building casual titles.

If you're coming from the RPG world and want something more substantial to sink your teeth into, I'd suggest something like Tunic, I Am Future, or Lake. Tunic is very much a game in the style of Legend of Zelda, along with its cute protagonist, a wonderfully curious fox. I Am Future blends cozy gameplay with a post-apocalyptic setting. Lake is an excellent title for those who like narrative-rich games since it tells a riveting story.

And then there are the oddballs of the genre like Unpacking, a game about deciding where belongings go each time you move house (with a fascinating story to boot).

There's a Cozy Game for Everyone

We all need that time to escape the hustle and bustle of the world. Cozy games give us a space to enjoy ourselves without demanding that we commit to it. If you're a gamer and haven't given this genre a chance, now might be the best time to do it. You might be surprised how much it helps you unwind.