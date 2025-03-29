Summary Open earbuds allow for more environmental awareness.

Earbuds with an open design suit athletes, some workers, and people with sensory sensitivies.

They're not ideal for audiophiles or those needing noise cancellation.

Open earbuds may sound a little counter-intuitive. Don't you want to hear your music as well as you can? Believe it or not, life and music are both all about balance, and open earbuds do just that.

What Are Open Earbuds?

Put simply, open earbuds are earbuds that sit outside the ear canal. Most earbuds have silicone ear tips that you place inside the ear canal to keep them stable in your ear and seal the ear for the best sound quality possible.

Open earbuds are instead designed to let your ear be exposed to your surroundings while also allowing you to hear your audio. For this reason, they're less efficient at transmitting sound than traditional in-ear earbuds.

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

But with that in mind, you do get the benefit of being more aware of your surroundings, and they can be more comfortable for people who don't like putting silicone in their ears. Instead, open earbuds can clip on to your ear, like the recently announced Anker AeroClip, hook around your ear like the 1MORE S70, and so on.

Not everybody wants to be closed off from the world when they're listening to music or a podcast, and everyone's use cases for earbuds are going to differ. While open earbuds may not appeal to everyone, enough people find them useful for it to be a specific corner of the market.