Verizon provides excellent cell service to millions of customers, but that service isn't always cheap. Many MVNOs use Verizon's reliable network to offer similar services at a lower price point. Whether you need the bare minimum or a full-service package, there's an option here fitting for you.

What is an MVNO?

MVNO stands for "Mobile Virtual Network Operator." This is a company that rents network usage from a major carrier like Verizon. Verizon provides the infrastructure for the network, and the MVNO pays Verizon to use that network. Then, the MVNO offers you typical cell carrier services at a lower price than Verizon since they don't have to pay to maintain the network infrastructure.

In other words, it's kind of like getting second-hand cell service. Verizon is going to give top priority to customers subscribed to their plans. People who subscribe to an MVNO using Verizon's network will get a lower priority. That sounds bad, but realistically, it doesn't impact you as an MVNO subscriber very much or often. Most of the time, there's more than enough network to go around, so being a lower priority doesn't matter.

MVNOs also tend to offer prepaid plans instead of contracts, so you can also switch mobile carrier plans much more easily with them.

That said, if you want the absolute best possible service and performance, you'll want to subscribe directly to Verizon. If you just want something that meets your needs at the lowest price you can get, an MVNO is the way to go. Each MVNO is different and has different pros, cons, and plans. For your consideration, here are some of the best MVNOs using Verizon's network in 2024.

Visible

Visible is a great MVNO to consider if you want to keep things simple. They have just two plans to choose from: their Visible and Visible+ plans. The Visible plan is $25 a month and includes unlimited data and talk and text on a 5G & 4G LTE network. It also offers unlimited use of your phone as a WiFi hotspot, which is a pretty rare offering for an MVNO.

The Visible+ plan is usually $45 a month, but it is available half-off right now at $22.50 instead. It offers unlimited data using Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, offers the same unlimited hotspot usage as the regular plan but at twice the speed, and includes smartwatch service as well as more international talk and text benefits. Ultimately, the main selling point is the increased data speeds.

Visible is definitely not the cheapest Verizon MVNO you could choose, but it's simple and offers some unique benefits you don't see very often. Few MVNOs offer unlimited WiFi hotspot usage, and Visible even offers to cover up to three months of service if you are laid off from your job.

US Mobile

If your goal is to go as cheap as possible for your phone service, US Mobile might be unbeatable. Their Light Plan has unlimited talk and text with 2GB of data for just $8 a month if you pay annually or $10 a month if you pay monthly. It's not a lot of data, for sure, but if you don't need a lot, why pay for anything more? Plus, you can pay for extra data as you need it if you need it.

Of course, US Mobile has plenty of other plans, with unlimited plans starting as low as $17.50 a month. One of their most popular choices, the Unlimited Starter Plan, includes unlimited talk and text, 35GB of data, 10GB hotspot data, and more, starting at just $22.50 a month. If you are starting a new line with this plan, you can currently get it for just $15 a month for three months.

On top of all of this, if you are willing to transfer your number, you can even get a thirty-day free trial with US Mobile. Ultimately, this makes them a great choice if you are new to MVNOs and want to see if they're right for you without investing too much upfront.

Red Pocket Mobile

Red Pocket Mobile has several plans, though there isn't actually much difference between any of them other than how many GB of high-priority data they offer. There's a 1GB and 10GB plan and two unlimited plans, one with 5GB of hotspot data and one with 20GB of hotspot data. All four of these plans include unlimited talk, text, and data.

Premium data means how many GB of data you can use at full, unthrottled speeds. So if you get the 1GB plan, you still have unlimited data, but after the 1GB of high-priority, top-speed data, all the rest of it for that month will be provided at reduced speeds. Even the cheapest plan is $10 a month, so US Mobile is still an even cheaper option.

Red Pocket Mobile does have some strong selling points to consider, though. They promise to never raise the price of your plan with their Lock-In Low price guarantee, so what you pay for at any point in time won't change. They also have the 2-Minute Care promise: Red Pocket Mobile swears that they're the only mobile carrier dedicated to having a real person pick up the phone within two minutes if you call support.

Other Verizon MVNOs

When it comes to Verizon's network, there are far more than just these three MVNOs I've covered here, but there's just not enough time to get to them all. For your convenience, I've included a list of all the other MVNOs (and prepaid carriers) that use Verizon's network.

Affinity Cellular

Boom! Mobile

Charity Mobile

Credo Mobile

enTouch Wireless

Lexvor

MobileX

Proven Services

Pulse Cellular

Puppy Wireless

Selectel Wireless

Spectrum

Straight Talk

Ting Mobile

Twigby

Walmart Family Mobile

Xfinity

Well, there you have it. All of the MVNOs that use Verizon's network, as well as some of the best options, in my opinion. That said, every MVNO offers something special that may be beneficial to you, and depending on your needs and where you live, some options might be better than others. For instance, if you already pay for Xfinity or Spectrum service, you might be able to package your mobile service at a discounted price with them.

Ultimately, just be sure to research your options thoroughly to get the best and most affordable cell plan possible! Don't forget, there are plenty of MVNOs that use AT&T or T-Mobile as well, so you aren't limited to even the many carriers listed in this article.