Have you ever wished you could get T-Mobile’s nationwide coverage on a more flexible plan and at a lower cost? If so, then an MVNO just might be the magic genie you’re looking for—many of the popular ones use T-Mobile's network.

What is an MVNO?

An MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator, is a telecommunications company that rents network space from one or more major network operators. By cutting infrastructure costs and restricting customers to secondary data priority or lower, MVNOs can provide nearly the same service at considerably lower costs.

MVNOs have historically been known for limited plan options, spotty service, and outdated phone options. As more notable companies have started getting in on the scene, though, these concerns are quickly being rectified. Some MVNOs even offer extra perks with their higher-tier plans, such as streaming service subscriptions and international features.

Metro by T-Mobile

Formerly MetroPCS, Metro by T-Mobile is one of the most well-known MVNO carriers in the US. T-Mobile has done a good deal of rebranding for Metro following their merger and relaunch to help ease the negative stigma and reassure new and existing customers.

Metro’s primary cellular plans are Metro Flex Start, Metro Flex Up, and Metro Flex Plus, all of which offer customers unlimited domestic talk and text and unlimited high-speed data with reduced speeds after 35GB.

These plans also include a 100GB Google One subscription, Scam Shield to filter calls, and participation in T-Mobile Tuesdays. Metro by T-Mobile also offers all of their customers savings each month for enrolling in AutoPay, and internet bundles for those looking for a one-stop-shop.

Metro also has an unnamed, lower-tier plan that provides unlimited domestic talk and text with 10GB of high-speed data as well as internet and data-only device plans. At the time of writing, Metro also offers Heritage plans, which offer unlimited domestic talk and text with varying data packages.

Plan Type Single-line Plan Comparison Metro Flex Start $55/mo 8GB of hotspot data. Metro Flex Up $65/mo 25GB of hotspot data and unlimited texting to 210+ countries. Metro Flex Plus $75/mo 25GB of hotspot data, unlimited texting to 210+ countries, and an Amazon Prime subscription.

Google Fi Wireless

Google Fi

Google Fi Wireless, formerly operating under the names Project Fi and Google Fi, has been led by a focus on customer flexibility since its 2015 launch. Most notably, Google Fi Wireless allows each member of a family plan to choose their plan type. While you won’t save money by adding extra lines like with other companies, everyone will get exactly what they need, which may save you more in the long run. Customers can also schedule a plan switch through the app at any time and can pause service for up to three months at a time.

Google Fi plans include the Flexible plan (their base plan), Simply Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus. Both the Simply Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans offer unlimited high-speed data with speeds slowing after 30GB and 50GB, respectively. Similar to the Flexible plan, customers can purchase extra high-speed data for $10 per gigabyte.

All plans include unlimited domestic talk and text with their base plan offering customers high-speed data at $10 per gigabyte for up to 15GB. The Google Fi Wireless website also states that all plans come with “full connectivity for select smartwatches, spam call blocking and contact controls, family location sharing and content filters, and 24/7 customer support.”

Plan Type Single-line Plan Comparison Flexible $20/mo + $10/GB + taxes and fees. Bill Protection for high-speed data. Nearly all the same perks as with Unlimited Plus. Simply Unlimited $50/mo + taxes and fees. Data sharing for devices with data-only SIM cards is not included. Unlimited Plus $65/mo + taxes and fees. 6 months of YouTube Premium and 100GB of Google One cloud storage included.

Mint Mobile

Mint

You’ve likely seen Deadpool—I mean, Ryan Reynolds—talking about his telecommunication company. In case you haven’t, Mint Mobile is an MVNO that was acquired by T-Mobile in early 2024. Like Google Fi Wireless, Mint Mobile is committed to flexibility and simplicity with its plans.

Mint Mobile offers all customers unlimited domestic talk and text, free calling to Mexico and Canada, and free mobile hotspot connectivity with a 10GB cap on the unlimited plan. As with Google, family plans are built by combining individual plans, and customers can switch plans at any time. Customers may also purchase extra high-speed data if needed at $10 per GB or $20 for 3GB.

For a limited time, all plans are $15 per month with the 3-month introductory plan. After that, customers can extend the deal by renewing with the 12-month plan. It’s also worth noting that because of their goal to provide simple, low-cost plans, they don’t include any extra frills for different plans. What you see is what you get.

Plan Type Single-line 5GB $15/mo + taxes and fees. 15GB $20/mo + taxes and fees. 20GB $25/mo + taxes and fees. Unlimited $30/mo + taxes and fees.

Tello Mobile

Tello Mobile is one of the most flexible carriers, as it offers entirely customizable plans ranging from $5 a month - $25 a month per line. As with Google Fi Wireless and Mint Mobile, families can customize each line’s plan, and every family member gets their own high-speed data allotment and talk minutes.

All talk plans include unlimited texting and international calls to 60+ countries, and all high-speed data plans provide free hotspot connectivity and Wi-Fi calling with data speeds reduced after 35GB on unlimited plans. Customers may also edit or renew plans at any time, and if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for, Tello offers pre-made plans based on the most popular combinations.

Plan Type Single-line Plan Comparison For Grandparents $8/mo 1GB of high-speed data and 500 minutes. For Teens $12/mo 5GB of high-speed data and 300 minutes. For Students $19/mo 10GB of high-speed data w/ unlimited talk and text. For Parents $25/mo Unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data.

Ting Mobile

Ting Mobile is an MVNO under DISH Network’s Boost Mobile brand that operates on both T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless networks. Ting Mobile takes a people-first approach and is a proponent of net neutrality. This means that Ting Mobile is transparent about its plans, and customers will never have to worry about internet access restrictions.

All Ting Mobile plans include unlimited domestic talk and text with varying amounts of high-speed data. Customers may add extra high-speed data for $5 per gigabyte once the data cap is reached or continue with reduced speeds. Any unused data that was purchased will be rolled over for one month.

Unfortunately, Ting Mobile does not offer mix-and-match family plans nor do they offer discounts for multiple lines. Ting Mobile does, however, offer internet bundles, presumably through DISH Network.

Plan Type Single-line Plan Comparison Flex $10/mo + $5/GB High-speed data can be used for your hotspot. Set 5 $25/mo 5GB of high-speed data per month, all of which can be used for your hotspot. Set 12 $35/mo 12GB of high-speed data, 8GB of which can be used for your hotspot. Unlimited $45/mo 22GB of high-speed data, 12GB of which can be used for your hotspot. Ollo™ Unlimited Pro $55/mo 35GB of high-speed data, 18GB of which can be used for your hotspot.

TextNow

Most people who know TextNow know them because of their free, ad-supported call and text app. What many may not realize is that you can get free essential data or low-cost, high-speed data after purchasing one of their $5 SIM cards. Though not the best option, TextNow is the simplest and most cost-efficient of the better-known names.

Plan Type Single-line Plan Comparison Essential Data One-time SIM card purchase Essential data only works with email, map, and rideshare apps. Hour Pass $0.99/hr Unlimited high-speed data up to 300MB. Day Pass $4.99 for 24hrs Unlimited high-speed data up to 2GB. Month Pass $39.99/mo (Recurring) Unlimited high-speed data up to 10GB. Includes roaming in Canada and Mexico.

Additional MVNO Carriers on T-Mobile's Network

Here is a non-exhaustive list of MVNO's on the T-Mobile network worth an honorable mention:

Astound Mobile

boom! Mobile

Gen Mobile

Good2Go Mobile

Helium Mobile

Jethro Mobile

Lycamobile

Naked Mobile

Optimum Mobile

Patriot Mobile

Pulse Cellular

Reach Mobile

Red Pocket

SpeedTalk Mobile

Teltik

TruConnect

Ultra Mobile

UNREAL Mobile

US Mobile

Wing

T-Mobile is the most popular network for MVNO carriers due to their nationwide coverage. No matter what kind of plan you're looking for or on what budget, you're sure to find exactly what you need with this network.