I love the flexibility of Linux and the interface of macOS. Fortunately, you can customize any Linux distribution with the right desktop environment (DE) to make it look and feel like macOS. It does take some time and expertise though. But if you want to get the macOS-like experience on Linux right out of the box, this list is for you.

1 PearOS

PearOS is a faithful recreation of the macOS experience. It’s built on Arch Linux and uses KDE Plasma as the desktop environment. Except for the proprietary Apple apps, everything on PearOS verges on being a pixel-for-pixel clone of macOS.

Check out the pear icon in the top left corner. If you weren't paying attention, you could easily mistake PearOS for macOS. Windows have the familiar three-button design, a frosted glass look, and animations out the wazoo.

The dock rips the icons and animations straight from macOS. The file explorer is actually called Finder. Plus, it clones the Mac menu bar, which functions just like it does on macOS. You can set the visuals to light or dark mode. There’s no Spotlight search equivalent though (you’ll have to install a third-party app for that).

PearOS development follows macOS releases. There are PearOS clones for Catalina, Monterey, Mojave, and Big Sur. However, with the most recent release, the developer broke the trend of copying macOS releases pixel for pixel. The latest release, called “Nicec0re,” puts the dev's own little spin on the macOS formula. It retains the look and feel of macOS but feels a little fresh with new icons and apps.

Since PearOS is developed and maintained by a single developer, you might run into bugs (during installation or use). So I recommend test-driving it before you consider replacing your current OS. Nevertheless, PearOS is the closest you can get to the “authentic” macOS look right out of the box.

2 Elementary OS

Next up is Elementary OS with its dedicated Pantheon desktop environment. According to its official documentation, it’s meant to be a “thoughtful, capable, and ethical replacement for macOS.” It started out as a near clone of macOS, but over the last decade, Elementary has grown into a capable OS in its own right.

The default layout features a neat launcher dock (which doubles as the taskbar) and a start menu and action center that sit on the top. The interface is clean and simple. There’s a centralized settings app. And you get a bunch of polished preinstalled apps. The default Epiphany browser looks and feels a lot like Safari.