Summary Choose iPad based on intended use, like media consumption, gaming, note-taking, or creating digital art.

Consider the size, display quality, and functionality when selecting iPad models for tasks like gaming or reading.

Don't discount previous generation models or the second-hand and refurbished markets if you're looking to save some money.

Choosing the perfect iPad isn’t just about specifications or price, it’s about finding the right tool for your digital lifestyle. Whether you’re a content creator or a casual user, certain iPads will offer better value depending on your needs.

7 You Want a Netflix Machine

When I say Netflix machine, I’m talking about a device optimized for watching movies, TV shows, or even YouTube videos while on your couch or bed. It should ideally strike a balance between portability and display size to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

My go-to recommendation for this category is the standard iPad (10th Generation). It offers good display quality and stereo speakers at a reasonable price point. The 9th generation iPad is also a solid option that can save you a decent chunk of change, as long as you’re okay with the larger bezels and Lightning connector.

The 10th-generation iPad is slightly larger with a 10.9-inch display, while the 9th-generation model boasts a 10.2-inch screen. However, if you’re looking for an even larger display, you can consider the pricier 13-inch version of the iPad Air. That said, do consider whether the higher price is worth it for a device you'll primarily use for media consumption.

6 You Want a Kindle Replacement

Hannah Brostrom / How-To Geek

For an e-reader replacement, my top pick would be the often-overlooked iPad mini. It boasts a compact form factor and is relatively lightweight, making it perfect for one-handed reading—especially if you’re seeking a familiar, book-like feel. The display is also super sharp at 326 PPI (pixels per inch), making text crisp and easy to read. For reference, all the Kindles have 300 PPI displays.

That said, the 2024 iPad mini is pricier than any Kindle on the market. Sure, it supports many apps and offers far more functionality than a basic eReader, but if reading e-books, PDFs, and web articles is all that you want to do, it doesn’t make sense to spend so much. This is where you can consider the 2021 model (which you may find at Best Buy or Amazon).

Also, refurbished models and the second-hand market offer solid discounts, with prices not dissimilar to the higher-end Kindles.

5 You Want a Portable Gaming Device

Razer

All iPads are excellent for portable table-top gaming when paired with a kickstand case and a gamepad. But if you’re looking for some hands-on action using touch controls, nothing beats the iPad mini. The 8.3-inch screen hits the sweet spot—large enough for good visibility but small enough to hold comfortably for extended gaming sessions without wrist fatigue.

It's not just about size though. The 2024 iPad mini packs the powerful A17 Pro chip, making it capable of handling any game on the App Store with ease. It’s also a powerful emulation device, in case you fancy retro gaming.

The iPad mini wins this recommendation for its portability, but you'll get more power in something like the iPad Air or the iPad Pro, if you want a triple-A gaming experience.

4 You Want a Note-Taking Device

Although note-taking doesn’t demand a powerful processor, it does benefit from having a good display. As such, I am hesitant to recommend the base iPad 10th gen as your digital note-taker. It has a non-laminated display which creates a noticeable gap between the pencil tip and your writing, which can be a problem. However, if you can accept this limitation, it's the most cost-effective option.

For those of you looking for a fully laminated display with a seamless writing experience, there are three reasonable options—the iPad mini (~8-inch display), iPad Air 11", and iPad Air 13". Choose the size that feels most comfortable for note-taking, pair it with a compatible Apple Pencil, and you’re good to go.

3 You Want to Draw and Create Stuff

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Kaspars Grinvalds / Shutterstock

Like with note-taking, having a fully laminated display is crucial for digital art—even more so. The gap between the stylus and the screen on the non-laminated standard iPad can affect precision and hand-eye coordination. That’s why my recommendations are the same here as well: the iPad mini (~8-inch display), iPad Air 11", and iPad Air 13". Pick the one that best matches your preferred canvas size.

That said, I do want to mention the iPad Pro, especially if you’re a professional digital artist. The XDR display on the Pro lineup with Tandem OLED technology offers exceptional color accuracy, higher brightness, and wide color gamut support, ensuring your artwork meets the highest creative standards.

2 You Want a Laptop Replacement

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Any 13" iPad Air or Pro model rocking an Apple silicon desktop-class processor packs enough power to function as a laptop alternative. Models with the M1 or M2 chip are probably all you need—these can even handle basic 4K video editing. But if you want the most performance and a fast Thunderbolt port, get the 2024 Pro model with the M4 chip.

Once you pick your iPad, simply slap on the Magic Keyboard and turn your tablet into a computer! While the 11-inch models also support the same configurations, I personally find them a bit small and cramped for laptop-style workflows.

It’s important to note that iPadOS is still a tablet operating system. It lacks desktop features like window buttons and robust file management, and Stage Manager’s multitasking leaves much to be desired. That said, the iPad can work as a decent laptop alternative if your workflow primarily involves single-window focus with occasional app switching.

1 You Want a Home Hub

Apple

If you don’t want to invest in a HomePod or Apple TV, an iPad can serve as a versatile home hub. It allows you to control your HomeKit accessories and doubles as a family device to access a shared calendar or leave notes for one another. Plus, features like Center Stage make it great for dynamic video calls in the living room.

While an iPad can be a home hub, it’s not feature-complete like a HomePod. For example, if your smart home setup needs a Thread border router, get a HomePod or Apple TV 4K, as iPads don't have this feature.

The 9th and 10th-generation iPads are excellent choices for this role. Both are cost-effective, support all necessary HomeKit features, and include Center Stage for enhanced video calls.

While we've focused on current models, don't overlook older versions, especially if extra processing power isn't crucial for your use case. The key is matching the core features—like screen size, display quality, or portability, to your primary use case. Your perfect iPad could also be a previous-generation bargain.