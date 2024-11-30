Key Takeaways Stream How the Grinch Stole Christmas! on Peacock for the easiest option.

Purchase or rent the animated special through digital storefronts like Apple TV or Amazon Video.

Catch the classic on live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV.

The Mean One is back for the holidays, and there are several places you can watch his classic animated tale, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

This Animation Is a Holiday Tradition

Based on Dr. Seuss's beloved children's book, this animated special first aired in 1966. The story follows the grumpy Grinch who lives atop Mount Crumpit, overlooking the cheerful town of Whoville. Finally, fed up with the Whos's Christmas celebrations, he puts together a plan to steal all their decorations, presents, and feast fixings on Christmas Eve. Dressed as Santa Claus with his dog, Max, as a reindeer, the Grinch tries to take Christmas from the Whos, only to learn a life-changing lesson about the true meaning of Christmas from little Cindy Lou Who.

Narrated by Boris Karloff and featuring the timeless song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," this Chuck Jones animation has long since become a cherished part of many holiday traditions. There was a live action Grinch film starring Jim Carrey in 2000 and a CGI animation from Illumination studios in 2018, but here we're focusing on streaming the 1966 classic.

Stream the Grinch on Peacock

Corbin Davenport / Peacock

The easiest way to watch the Grinch's heart grow three sizes is with a Peacock streaming subscription. NBC has been broadcasting the television special since 2015, so it's right at home on the company's streaming service.

Digital Purchase and Rental Options

Don't want to commit to a subscription? You can buy or rent Dr. Seuss's story through several digital storefronts:

Prices vary by platform, but you can expect to pay $3.99 for a rental and $14.99 to own. If you decide to rent it, you'll have around 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish once you've hit play.

Live TV Streaming Options

If you'd prefer to wait and watch the Whos on a live streaming TV service, you should be able to catch it on any service that has the applicable channel in its lineup. According to the TV Guide website, the animated special is airing on BRAVO on December 1 and NBC on December 6, so you'll need to make sure you can access those channels.

That would be possible with any of the following plans:

If you choose this route, be sure to check both TV listings and your plan to ensure you have the channel when it airs.