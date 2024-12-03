WhatsApp is stopping support for older iPhones and iOS versions starting May 5, 2025. This will mainly affect users with iPhones 5s, 6, and 6 Plus, as these models can only run iOS 12.5.7, which won't work with the latest WhatsApp updates.

WhatsApp has decided to stop supporting older iOS versions because it needs to use new tools and technologies found in the latest iOS updates. These updates are important for adding new features and making the app run better, which can't be done on older systems. By only focusing on newer iOS versions, WhatsApp can improve the app for the remaining users. If you have a newer iPhone, you'll stay supported as long as you keep it updated to the latest iOS version.

This change also helps the company simplify its code and avoid having to maintain compatibility with outdated software. WhatsApp's data suggests that fewer users are using older versions of iOS and outdated devices. The company has given a five-month warning, giving affected users enough time to upgrade their devices or explore other communication options. This change affects the regular WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business apps since they operate on the same core code and system requirements.

Those on Android don't need to be concerned because the update won't impact Android users; it's only for iOS. The iPhones affected were released more than ten years ago, so there probably aren't many people still using these models with WhatsApp. However, it's just one of those things that happens as technology advances. Older software takes time and resources to update, and companies likely have to weigh the practicality of keeping their apps running on majorly outdated devices.

Users need to make sure their iPhone iOS is updated past iOS 15.1 by May 5, 2025, or they will lose the WhatsApp service. An easy way to make sure is to update your iPhone to the latest iOS version.

Source: WABetaInfo