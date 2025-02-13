WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users change how their chats look. It comes with different backgrounds and chat bubble colors to make things feel a lot more personal.

This WhatsApp update was first made available to iOS and Android users in stages. It offers more than 30 new wallpaper options and several pre-designed chat themes that change both the background and the colors of the chat bubbles at the same time. Users can also pick a custom background image from their phone's gallery if they prefer something different than the available options.

You can customize individual chats by applying different themes to each conversation. This way, you can easily differentiate between your contacts or groups. Keep in mind that only you will see the theme you choose; others will see either their own theme or the default WhatsApp theme. This customization also works for WhatsApp channels you subscribe to.

To change the theme for all your chats, go to Settings, then chats, then Default chat theme. To change a specific chat's theme, you can use the three-dot menu on Android or click the chat name on iOS. You can do the chat bubble and background separately, but you don't get to see the preview of them using your current default, the preview will just show each on regular colors.