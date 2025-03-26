Summary Remasters enhance the graphics and performance of classic games for modern consoles.

Ports bring original experiences to different platforms without making any significant changes.

Remakes are new games, different from remasters and ports, based off pre-existing releases.

Plenty of iconic games have been re-released on modern consoles, but not all of these new versions are made the same way. Some re-releases can be considered "ports" while others are known as "remasters." Both are used frequently, but there's an important distinction between them.

Remasters Apply a Shiny New Coat to Classic Games

Nintendo

Remasters are updated re-releases that improve the graphics and performance of old games. Along with making older titles available on modern consoles, remasters also serve as an official means of playing classic games at higher resolutions and better frame rates.

There are a variety of reasons for games to be remastered. Remasters of retro games like The Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Tomb Raider update the dated aspects of their PS1 versions with redesigned character models, improved textures, and modernized control schemes. Some remasters of older games also include newly added features such as photo modes, concept art galleries, or various accessibility settings.

Remasters aren't always targeted at poorly-aged games. More recent games like Marvel's Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II have also been remastered for next-gen consoles. Although these remasters don't feature any drastic changes, they get the most out of new hardware by providing a significant boost to the graphics and performance of last-gen titles.

It should also be noted that most remasters are made for 3D games. Unlike 2D pixel art or hand-drawn sprites, early 3D graphics haven't aged well. The low polygon counts and simple textures of 3D games on the Nintendo 64 and PS1 were the result of hardware limitations, but they've also caused many retro classics to be unfavorably compared to more recent releases. Even the best-looking games on these consoles usually aren't as great as you remember, but remasters have been able to bring them closer to modern graphical standards.

Of course, remastering isn't just for 3D games, and plenty of 2D titles have been remastered for modern consoles. These remasters are rarely as elaborate as the ones made for 3D titles, and their changes tend to be limited to higher-resolution sprites and upscaled backgrounds. However, even these updated visuals can still look far better than the original releases. Alternatively, some 2D remasters like Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster and Ace Attorney Investigations Collection feature remade HD sprites and artwork.

Capcom

Some remasters are also considered "enhanced" or "updated" versions of their respective games. Although "enhanced remasters" may sound redundant, these releases are notable for adding content that wasn't present in the original release.

This could include the addition of bonus levels and extended story modes, or the introduction of significant gameplay overhauls and quality-of-life features. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition features a combination of both. This version not only addressed most of the original game's faults, but it also added new playable characters, combat mechanics, and an extended post-game.

Ports Bring Old Experiences to New Platforms

Atari

Ports are video game re-releases that feature the same content and visuals as the original version—or at least lack any significant differences—but are developed for different platforms. Unlike remasters, ports don't make any major improvements and are functionally identical to their original releases.

Most ports bring console and PC exclusives to other platforms. Plenty of games that initially launched as PlayStation exclusives, such as Helldivers 2 and Horizon Forbidden West, were later ported to PC. Similarly, Xbox exclusives like Grounded and Pentiment have received PlayStation and Nintendo Switch ports. There are also countless games—especially indie games—that launched on PC storefronts and were later ported to home consoles.

Plenty of retro classics have also been